Queensland’s ballroom scene shines in new series ‘Curious Australia’

Curious Australia, a new strand of seven half-hour documentaries that innovatively explore issues relevant to contemporary Australia, is set to premiere on SBS VICELAND and NITV from 4 August.

Airing every Thursday evening, Curious Australia supports screen practitioners from under-represented backgrounds in the sector to amplify their authentic, enlightening and powerful stories on Australian screens.

From stories exploring what it’s like being young, disabled and sexual, to the inspiring story of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander woman who is an aspiring screenwriter working in a coal mine, Curious Australia will reflect and explore the diversity of people and experiences of contemporary Australia, in revealing and entertaining ways.

The third episode on the series, celebrates the incredible Ballroom scene in Queensland. The documentary following the story of Samoan-Australian trans woman Ella Ganza as she prepares for the biggest event on the ballroom calendar: The Alexander Ball.

The seven documentaries selected in the first year of the initiative have been commissioned in partnership with Screen Australia, and state and territory agencies – Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, Screen Tasmania, Screen Territory, Screenwest, the South Australian Film Corporation and VicScreen.

Alongside The Alexander Ball, SBS has commissioned We Are Sexual Beings (VicScreen), Run Girl (Screen NSW), and Whatever Scares You (VicScreen), while Black Empire (South Australian Film Corporation), Sistas in Mining (Screen Queensland) and Un-Locked (Screen NSW) were commissioned by NITV.

Curious Australia begins airing Thursday 4th August on SBS VICELAND and NITV.

