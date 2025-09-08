Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Queer-aoke! Fun and fundraising for Out & Loud festival in Perth

Community

For the very first time, WA will be hosting the international LGBTQIA+ choral festival Out & Loud in 2026.

Our very own Perth Pride Choir will be leading the exciting event, bringing more than 300 singers from around the world for a week of song and celebration.

To help support the festivities, Perth Pride Choir is hosting Queer-aoke! – a night of karaoke with a fabulous queer twist.

Attendees are invited to compete in the night’s ‘best of’ categories, jump in to Karaoke Bingo, and make bids to sing in the coveted Wicked and Disney rounds.

The top bidder of the night will be the star of the show, closing out the evening with the grand finale.

If you don’t feel like belting out a tune, you can enter the comfort chook raffle, or just enjoy the bar while you nibble on any food and snacks you’d like to bring.

Be sure to get down and support Perth Pride Choir and they gear up to show the world what our community has to offer!

Queer-aoke! will be at Royal Park Hall, West Perth on Friday, 10 October. For more, head to Humanitix.

