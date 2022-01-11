Queer artists Asbjørn & Planningtorock team up for ‘Be Human’ remix

With the Planningtorock remix of his single Be Human released last Friday, Asbjørn is serving the final appetiser for his upcoming third studio album BOYOLOGY, which will be released on January 28th via Embassy of Music.

Be Human is Asbjørn’s melancholic, but incredibly catchy answer to the feeling of not belonging.

He asks the question: “Can I just be human?” The inspiration for the song came from the #MeToo movement.

The Danish singer says he was deeply fascinated by how #MeToo defined a new era in which a man’s archetypal idea would never be the same again.

Asbjørn’s message has been affirmed through Planningtorock. Planningtorock wraps the strong words of the Danish pop singer to create a wonderful new 90s dance anthem through skilful use of synthesisers.

The team say it shows Asbjørn’s political message works best on the dance floor. Because where, if not here, is individuality in the spotlight?

“Planningtorock is one of my favourite artists right now and has made me dance at home during the lockdowns for the past two years,” says Asbjørn about the collaboration.

Planningtorock’s world is an open space, musically limitless, which challenges the individual to move and think in new ways.

For me, Planningtorock embody what I wrote Be Human about and I feel very honoured that the message of the song has been musically reinterpreted by Planningtorock,”

“I was very happy to do this remix for Asbjørn. His voice is beautiful and sensual,” adds Jam Rahuoja Rostron aka Planningtorock about the remix.

“It was fun to create this kind of relaxed 90s dance track around them.”

