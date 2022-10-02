Queer high school musical ‘107’ heads back to The Blue Room

Following their smashing premiere at The Blue Room’s Summer Nights season, the team behind musical 107 are reuniting for another round.

The homegrown musical celebrates the resilience of youth, with writer/composer Michele Gould saying it’s all about “flipping stereotypes on their heads, whilst also flipping them off.”

“A fever dream of my private school memories, rambunctious friends, and the experience of growing up queer.”

The productions stars local actors Lukas Perez, Ruby Short, Sun-Mi Clyburn and Melody Castledine.

Directed by performer and poet Daley Rangi, 107 offers a queer, punk musical with a hilariously Western Australian flavour and a killer soundtrack.

Don’t miss 107 at The Blue Room from Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 November. Tickets and more information available from blueroom.org.au

Image: Nicolee Fox

