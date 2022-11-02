Queer music pioneer Patrick Haggerty of Lavender Country dies

Musician Patrick Haggerty, who broke new ground in the 1970’s as the leader of gay country music band Lavender Country, has died aged 78.

The news of Haggerty’s passing was confirmed by his record label Paradise of Bachelors.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Patrick Haggerty, the visionary songwriter, dauntless activist, and irrepressible raconteur of Lavender Country, passed away at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” the record label said.

Haggerty was born in in 1944 in Washington. He realised he was gay from a young age and his family was supportive of his sexuality. After he was discharged from the Peace Corps for being gay, he became a rights activist.

His band Lavender Country formed in 1972, just a few years after the tipping point of the Stonewall Riots, and their debut album came out the following year.

Formed in Seattle the band was lead by singer Haggerty, and included keyboardist Michael Carr, singer and fiddler Eve Morris and guitarist Robert Hammerstrom, who was the band’s only heterosexual member.

Their self titled debut album only had 1,000 copies printed, and the band played gay liberation events in their local community singing their gay themed country music tunes. The band broke up in 1976.

Interest in the long forgotten band picked up in 2000 when a magazine article looked into the history of gay music in the country genre, noting that Lavender Country’s album was the first gay themed album created. It lead to album getting reissued on CD, and the band reformed briefly, putting out an EP with a mix of old and new music.

In 2012 the band found a new legion of fans when their song Cryin’ These Cocksucking Tears was included on a compilation of music of gay liberation music. Strong Love: Songs of Gay Liberation 1972–1981 featured a whole host of musicians that had largely been forgotten.

Earlier this year the band released a second album, 50 years after they first formed. Alongside a bunch of new songs, the band also re-recorded their song I Can’t Shake The Stranger Out Of You.

The song became better-known after it was recorded by drag Trixie Mattel, who shortened the song’s title to Stranger. Mattel invited Haggerty along to join in the recording.

