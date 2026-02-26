‘Queer Renegades’: SBS podcast shines a light on LGBTIQA+ rebels

Ahead of Sydney Mardi Gras weekend, SBS Audio podcast Queer Renegades is looking back on the history of protest and rebellion that shaped our community.

Hosted by Iranian-Australian broadcaster and writer Farz Edraki, the podcast puts a queer lens to ‘mainstream’ history, shining a spotlight on trailblazers who questioned the status quo.

From the great legacy of the Dykes on Bikes as protectors of our community, to new refugees forging connections, to First Nations artists creating new cultural spaces – the podcast aims to reflect the true breadth of our community.

Guests include multi-disciplinary artist Jonny Hawkins AKA Aunty Jonny; Co-founder and Executive Director of the Forcibly Displaced People Network Renee Dixon; Father of the House of Silky Xander Khoury; President of the biggest LGBTQIA+ women’s and non-binary football club the Flying Bats Sam Lewis and; executive member of the Parents for Trans Youth Equality Carlie Henderson.

Edraki says that when it comes to history, queer stories are often erased by a “default lens”.

“The truth is, queer people exist in every culture, and shared queer identity can connect deeply diverse lives – there are incredible stories of camaraderie and bravery,” Edraki said.

“People who have stood up to the status quo and made change possible. We want to highlight these

people and their stories.”

You can find more about Queer Renegades at SBS.com.au