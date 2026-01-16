Queer Screen reveals exciting Mardi Gras Film Festival program

Leading LGBTQIA+ cinema organisation Queer Screen has unveiled their full program of fabulous films celebrating the 33rd annual Mardi Gras Film Festival.

The festival will screen two weeks of LGBTIQA+ cinema as Sydney celebrates Mardi Gras across the city.

- Advertisement -

From 38 countries, more than 130 films are included in the 2026 program, including six world premieres, five international premieres and 64 Aussie firsts.

“This festival would not be possible without our generous partners, donors, members, community supporters, as well as the festival team and volunteers who have put in countless hours to make it happen.” said Queer Screen CEO Benson Wu.

“It’s an honour to be able to lead the team and carry forward Queer Screen’s legacy after 32 years. I warmly welcome you back to the cinema to experience the magic with us.”

She’s The He

Queer Screen Programming and Industry Manager Andrew Wilkie adds that visibility is important in the face of rising bigotry.

“At a time when our community is facing increased persecution both here and abroad – particularly our trans siblings – seeing authentic LGBTIQ+ stories on our screens is more important than ever,” Wilkie said.

“We refuse to hide or be silenced. And that’s the theme that permeates this entire program, films all about being unapologetically queer and finding community.”

Pillion

Highlights include opening night film Jimpa with Olivia Colman and John Lithgow, much-anticipated Alexander Skarsard-led BDSM film Pillion, and closing night film She’s the He.

You can also catch Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut The Chronology of Water, striking drama Love Me Tender and a documentary about the life of RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up, trans icon and queer advocate Peppermint.

Mardi Gras Film Festival is running from 12 – 26 February. For the full program, head to queerscreen.org.au