Queer trio MUNA announce self-titled debut album

LA-based trio MUNA have just announced their debut album is coming soon, and it’s set to be loaded with more queer anthems.

Naomi McPherson, Josette Maskin and Katie Gavin have today announced their self-titled LP is due this June on Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records.

The band have already given us a hint as to what to expect from MUNA with last year’s release of Silk Chiffon feat. Phoebe Bridgers, and today MUNA is sharing a new single and video Anything But Me.

“Breaking up is hard to do. In the past we’ve stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over,” MUNA said of the track.

“Anything But Me is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad.”

“The video for the song plays with the idea that we’ve been our own captors in relationships, keeping ourselves in unhealthy dynamics, maybe because that’s what feels familiar.”

“The song embodies the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realize that there’s no lock on the door, no one’s holding you back – you can untie the knot and skip into the sunset whenever you’re ready. Now, who can guess what attachment style I have?”

MUNA is out June 24.

Image: Isaac Schneider

