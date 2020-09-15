Rabble Books and Games banishes JK Rowling over transphobia

Perth bookstore Rabble Books and Games has announced it will no longer stock books written by JK Rowling.

The queer friendly business is located in the Maylands in the heart of Perth’s LGBTIQ+ community and has a long history of stocking LGBTIQ+ titles, and hosting events with queer authors, and the popular Drag Queen Storytime.

In a social media post the owners of the shop said they would not be restocking any of Rowling’s Harry Potter series or ordering her new novel which is being published under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

“We are always trying to make Rabble a safer space for our community, and part of that is trying not to put books by transphobes on the shelves, when we know about them.” the owners Nat and Sam said. People will still be able to order in the Harry Potter novels if they really want them, but the profits will be donated to support organisation Transfolk of WA.

Controversy has surrounded the popular British children’s author over recent months as she has made a series of declarations which many people have judged to be transphobic. Earlier today if was announced that Rowling’s new novel, published under her Galbraith pseudonym, focuses on a male serial killer who dresses as a woman.

Rowling has previously explained her pseudonym as being a combination of her political hero US President Robert F Kennedy, and her childhood fantasy name Ella Galbraith. It has been pointed out that Robert Galbraith Health was a prominent psychologist who claimed to converted a man from homosexuality to heterosexuality using electrical brain stimulation therapy.

OIP Staff

