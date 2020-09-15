J.K. Rowling doubles down on transphobia with new novel

15 Sep 2020 | Filed under Featured | Posted by

After months of public criticism for sharing her transphobic opinions, author J.K. Rowling has reinforced her stance with the announcement of her latest novel.

The Harry Potter author ignited controversy earlier this year with a barrage of public anti-trans statements, including an essay titled TERF Wars, outlining her trans-exclusive ideas of feminism and arguing against treatment for young trans and gender diverse people.

Criticism was renewed today when Rowling announced the premise of her latest work, Troubled Blood, which focuses on a male serial killer who dresses as a woman. The novel will be the fifth entry in Rowling’s Cormoran Strike series, written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

The announcement has sent the hashtag #RIPJKRowling trending on Twitter, with many arguing the trope of a ‘cross-dressing killer’ should be left in the past with Silence of the Lambs and Psycho.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our
GoFundMe campaign.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments