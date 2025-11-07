Rainbow Families shine at PrideFEST 2025

More than 170 people gathered at Riverside Gardens on Sunday for the Rainbow Families Pride Picnic 2025, a joyful celebration of inclusion, community, and family as part of this year’s PrideFEST.

Themed around ‘Neverland: Pirates and Fairies’, the event brought together families from across Western Australia for a morning filled with laughter, music, and connection. Children arrived dressed as fairies and pirates, joining in games, dancing, face painting, and story time under the trees beside the river.

The event was sponsored by the City of Bayswater, with an extensive picnic spread from Graze Today, and entertainment from Parties Kids Remember, Rock and Bops and the City of Bayswater Library.

Special guests included Minister Dan Bull MLA, City of Bayswater councilors Natalie Latter, and Elli Peterson-Pik, who each spoke about the importance of creating welcoming spaces for rainbow families and celebrating diversity at the heart of community life.

Paul Hadfield-Jia, Co-Founder of Rainbow Families of WA, said the turnout reflected a growing sense of belonging among LGBTQIA+ families.

“Events like this show that our rainbow families are not just accepted but celebrated. It’s a chance for our kids to see they are not alone, that their families belong, and that they are surrounded by love and community.”

This year’s picnic also marked a special moment with the launch of the Rainbow Families Penguin, a new mascot celebrating queer parenting. Each child received their very own penguin to take home as a reminder that every family, no matter how it’s created, deserves to be recognised.

Joanne Boyling, Co-Founder of Rainbow Families of WA, explained that the penguin was inspired by the real-life story And Tango Makes Three, which tells the true story of two male penguins at New York’s Central Park Zoo who formed a bond and became devoted parents.

“The story of Tango beautifully represents what rainbow families are all about – love, commitment, and the shared joy of raising a family. The penguin is a perfect symbol of how families can be formed in many different ways, all rooted in care and connection.”

The Rainbow Families Pride Picnic has quickly become a highlight of PrideFEST, with tickets selling out each year within days. Families shared picnics, danced to live music, and brought to life the inclusive spirit of queer parenting.

Images by Ezra Elcantra.