Rainbow Futures share their thoughts on the Pride Parade sign controversy

Rainbow Futures WA, the newly anointed peak body for the LGBTIQA+ communities in Western Australia has shared their thoughts on the sign controversy that erupted at last weekend’s Pride Parade.

The group has criticised the decision to ask for certain signage to be removed from the parade saying it “silences those already marginalised, and reinforces the prioritisation of institutional comfort over community needs and safety.”

- Advertisement -

Rainbow Futures WA say they have reached out to Pride WA, the organsiers of the Parade, to discuss the action.

Police confront marchers from the BI+ Community float.

Ahead of the parade WA Police told the Rainbow Labor float that they could not show signs that were critical of Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas or Liberal leader Libby Mettam.

A float from the Bi+ Community had a confrontational moment with police and Pride WA officials who objected to signage that contained profanity and criticism of police and resources companies.

WA Police told OUTinPerth that the decisions were solely made Pride WA. While Pride Chairperson Michael Felix said the decisions were based on volunteer safety and had nothing to do with political interference or the influence of corporate sponsorship.

Read their full statement from Rainbow Futures WA below;

“On Saturday night, thousands filled the streets of Northbridge to celebrate our wonderful LGBTIQA+ communities at the annual Perth Pride Parade. It was amazing to see everyone connecting with community, proudly being themselves and supporting their loved ones. We want to thank Pride WA staff and volunteers for what was a huge, coordinated effort to bring everyone together.

“At the same time, Rainbow Futures WA recognises the deep hurt and frustration felt by many in our community following interactions with Pride WA and the police. Various parties have raised issues about decisions made on the night, principally related to asking participants not to have political signage and using police to enforce those operational decisions.

“The banning of signage that criticises political persons, parties, corporate entities and police presence, and police intervening in these matters, has highlighted complex and long-standing concerns within the LGBTIQA+ community about safety, freedom of expression, and the balance between celebration and protest at pride events, not just in WA, but nationally and internationally.

“This approach silences those already marginalised, and reinforces the prioritisation of institutional comfort over community needs and safety, transforming what should be a space of resistance and liberation into one that retraumatises and excludes the very voices it should uplift.

“This is especially so for LGBTIQA+ people with intersecting marginalised identities such as First Nations people, people of colour, refugees and disabled people who already experience state violence and discrimination at alarming rates.

“RFWA is committed to finding ways of working together to achieve positive outcomes for our communities.

“We have reached out to Pride WA to discuss this issue and how it might be resolved now and into the future. We will be providing them with the community feedback we have received and encourage others to continue to constructively express their views directly to Pride WA.

“We believe that by working together, we can strengthen trust, foster inclusion, and create safer spaces for our communities.” the group said.