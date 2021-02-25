Rainbow Futures WA highlight government inaction ahead of election

The state election is just weeks away, and local LGBTQIA+ advocates are working hard to make sure issues facing our community are on the agenda.

Rainbow Futures WA recently put a survey to LGBTQIA+ identifying folks in our state, which identified a range of issues facing LGBTQIA+ communities that respondents felt needed urgent attention from our next parliament.

Leigh Andrew Hill sat down with Rainbow Futures WA steering committee member Misty Farquhar for OUTinPerth and All Things Queer to examine the results of their survey, and they began by giving us a little background on the emerging advocacy group.

Listen to the full conversation here.

