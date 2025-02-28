Rainbow Futures WA releases Election Scorecard

Western Australia’s peak body for the LGBTIQA+ communities has released an election scorecard that analyses the policies of the Labor, Liberal and Greens parties on key areas that might be of interest to voters they represent.

They looked at whether each party embraced a whole of government approach to inclusion, plus their positions on bringing in laws against conversion therapy, reforming anti-discrimination laws, further progressing gender identification laws and surrogacy reform.



They also looked at party’s stance on protecting intersex people from medical treatment without informed consent, and allowing transgender youth access to evidence based medical care.

The Greens got the most green ticks from the lobby group, with all their policies coming though.

WA Labor scored five out of seven, losing points for their midway update of gender recognition processes and their lack of a support on intersex surgeries. The WA Health Minister has reportedly claimed that there is not enough robust evidence in this area despite a report from the Human Rights Commission and legislation being introduced by the Labor government in the ACT.

The Liberal party did not have a single policy that met what the group were looking for and has announced they will wind back recently won changes to the process people must go through to officially change their gender. Liberal leader Libby Mettam has also announced she’ll ban gender affirming healthcare for transgender youth.

Rainbow Futures also note that The Nationals tend to allow members on conscience vote on most issues, suggesting that voters approach individual candidates and ask them for their thoughts.

The peak body recently launched their WA LGBTIQA+ Community Priorities Survey Report which asked almost 600 members of the LGBTIQA+ communities for their thoughts on key issues.

Misty Farquhar, who was recently appointed as the organisation’s inaugural CEO, said LGBTIQA+ Western Australians were making their voices heard.

“Almost 600 community members and allies across Western Australia took part, making their voices heard on key issues including law reform and the need for improved government services.

“This report builds on the findings from our first survey in 2020 and highlights the progress we’ve made together—such as working toward the first ever WA LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy, securing operational funding for community organisations and gender recognition reform.

“However, it also underscores the ongoing work needed to create a safer, more inclusive future for LGBTIQA+ West Australians.

In the report Farquhar notes that the group has achieved a lot since it was first formed 5 years ago, and being appointed as the state’s peak body for LGBTIQA+ communities is a major acomplishment.

“Rainbow Futures WA has also been instrumental in advocating for law reform on gender recognition, banning conversion practices, updating surrogacy laws, intersex rights, and reforming the outdated Equal Opportunity Act.” Farquhar said.

The survey found that several areas of reform had overwhelming support from those surveyed, and those topics have gone to be the focus areas of the election scorecard.

One area where government services appear to be performing better than other is aged care, with only 16 per cent identifying this as an area that needs “a lot of improvement’ when it comes to inclusivity. However, as the survey did not record the age of those who responded, it is not possible to know if those answering had sufficient exposure to the sector.

The survey also notes those who participated are looking for more spaces to meet and events to go to that which are not on licensed premises. There was also a clear call for stronger protections from online abuse on social media platforms.

Western Australians can head to the polls now and must cast a vote by Saturday 8th March.