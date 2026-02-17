Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Rainbow Migrants to host free legal information sessions

Community

LGBTIQA+ migrant support program Rainbow Migrants is collaborating with Encompass Community Legal to provide free information sessions for those who need support.

The sessions, also supported by Pride WA and Edith Cowan University (ECU), are designed for LGBTIQA+ folks from a non-English speaking background, or those applying for asylum, refugees and other migrants regardless of visa status.

- Advertisement -

Service providers, support people and allies are also invited to attend.

Sessions will dive into a range of topics including renting and housing rights, visa and migration issues, discrimination, police and your rights and family and relationship issues.

Attendees may attend online, and are encouraged to use a nickname or turn their camera off if they prefer not to disclose their identity. You may also head along in person at Pride WA’s James St offices in Northbridge.

Rainbow Migrants free legal information sessions are running weekly each Wednesday until June. For more information, head to Humanitix.

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is an employee of Edith Cowan University.

Latest

Culture

‘Breakers’: WA-based Netflix series reveals cast led by Antony Starr

0
Netflix has revealed more details about the cast of their upcoming series Breakers, the streaming giant's first to film in WA.
Culture

Rocker Melissa Ethridge reflects on her long career and survival

0
Melissa Ethridge is getting ready to bring out her first album in five years and is looking back on her life and career.
Community

RAINBOWlers head to Albany Pride

0
What a perfect ay to spend a Sunday afternoon.
News

Check out the ‘Desert Ballads and Sharp Spurs’ exhibition during Mardi Gras

0
Kim Leutwyler is a queer and gender diverse visual...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘Breakers’: WA-based Netflix series reveals cast led by Antony Starr

0
Netflix has revealed more details about the cast of their upcoming series Breakers, the streaming giant's first to film in WA.
Culture

Rocker Melissa Ethridge reflects on her long career and survival

0
Melissa Ethridge is getting ready to bring out her first album in five years and is looking back on her life and career.
Community

RAINBOWlers head to Albany Pride

0
What a perfect ay to spend a Sunday afternoon.
News

Check out the ‘Desert Ballads and Sharp Spurs’ exhibition during Mardi Gras

0
Kim Leutwyler is a queer and gender diverse visual...
History

On This Gay Day | Audre Lorde was born on this day in 1934

0
The poet became a prominent voice in the feminist and civil rights movements.

‘Breakers’: WA-based Netflix series reveals cast led by Antony Starr

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Netflix has revealed more details about the cast of their upcoming series Breakers, the streaming giant's first to film in WA.
Read more

Rocker Melissa Ethridge reflects on her long career and survival

Graeme Watson -
Melissa Ethridge is getting ready to bring out her first album in five years and is looking back on her life and career.
Read more

RAINBOWlers head to Albany Pride

OUTinPerth -
What a perfect ay to spend a Sunday afternoon.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture