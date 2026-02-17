Rainbow Migrants to host free legal information sessions

LGBTIQA+ migrant support program Rainbow Migrants is collaborating with Encompass Community Legal to provide free information sessions for those who need support.

The sessions, also supported by Pride WA and Edith Cowan University (ECU), are designed for LGBTIQA+ folks from a non-English speaking background, or those applying for asylum, refugees and other migrants regardless of visa status.

Service providers, support people and allies are also invited to attend.

Sessions will dive into a range of topics including renting and housing rights, visa and migration issues, discrimination, police and your rights and family and relationship issues.

Attendees may attend online, and are encouraged to use a nickname or turn their camera off if they prefer not to disclose their identity. You may also head along in person at Pride WA’s James St offices in Northbridge.

Rainbow Migrants free legal information sessions are running weekly each Wednesday until June. For more information, head to Humanitix.

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is an employee of Edith Cowan University.