Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Could Menaka Guruswamy become India’s first out and proud MP?

News

As a lawyer Menaka Guruswamy was heavily involved in the court case that led to India decriminalizing homosexuality in 2018, now she’s begun a journey that might see her become the country’s first out and proud MP.

The Hindu has shared that the ruling Tiramool Congress has announced four candidates for the upcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha – Indian parliamentary upper house. They include former Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, actor Koel Mallick, state minister Babul Supriyo and lawyer Menaka Guruswamy.

Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Photographed by Lev Radin / Shutterstock.

Election for the Rajya Sabha will take place from this month through to November. 72 of the 245 positions are up for election with those successful being appointed for a six year term. The representatives are elected by the members of the state legislative assemblies.

 Guruswamy was designated Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court of India in 2019. She has also worked as an academic teaching at Columbia Law School in New York and serving as a visiting academic at Yale Law School, University of Toronto, and New York University School of Law.

In 2019, she was included on the Time 100, Time‘s list of the 100 most influential people in the world alongside colleague Arundhati Katju.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

