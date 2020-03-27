Rap icon Da Brat comes out ahead of birthday celebrations

90s rap legend Da Brat has revealed that she is a member of the LGBTIQ+ community, taking to social media to share her love for her partner Jesseca Dupart.

The Grammy-nominated Funkdafied singer was celebrating an early birthday present from her partner, admitting she had previously been quiet about their relationship.

“I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handle some things differently than I do,” Da Brat wrote on Instagram, with a video of her new Bentley.

“Thank you baby for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

Dupart also took to social media to celebrate Da Brat’s birthday and their love.

“I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves,” Dupart wrote.

“My better half, my forever, my twin flame… HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY.”

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.