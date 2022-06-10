Rebel Wilson introduces new partner Ramona Agruma to the world

Aussie superstar Rebel Wilson is sharing the love with her new partner in her latest post on social media.

The Pitch Perfect star uploaded a snap with Ramona Agruma, the owner of LA fashion label Lemon Ve Limon and Wilson’s new flame, along with the hashtag #loveislove.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” the caption reads.

“But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Wilson first found stardom on Australia TV in the SBS cult comedy Pizza, and has since been catapulted to international fame and silver screen stardom.

The Sydney-born actor has starred in smash-hit comedys like Bridesmaids, Jojo Rabbit and the Ice Age animated film series.

Wilson is next set to appear in upcoming British indie drama The Almond and the Seahorse, alongside Charlotte Gainsbourg and Danish star Trine Dyrholm.

