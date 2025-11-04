Search
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is getting a sequel

News

The film Red, White and Royal Blue was a huge success in 2023, now it’s been revealed that a sequel is in the works and it’ll be titled Red, White & Royal Wedding.

The first film told the story of a love affair between Alex, the son of the President of the United States and Henry, a British royal.  

Taylor Zakhar Perez played Alex, with Nicholas Galitzine portraying Henry.

No plot details have been revealed about what the film will cover, but the title has give fans a lot to speculate about.

The new work will be directed by Jamie Babbit, who found fame with the iconic film But I’m a Cheerleader. The original film was based on a book written by Casey McQuiston.

One thing that’s guaranteed is Galitzine will looking for a bigger pay cheque this time round. Since the original film came out his star has risen with acclaimed performances in Bottoms and Mary & George and he’s set to play He-Man in the upcoming Masters of the Universe film.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

