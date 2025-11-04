‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is getting a sequel

The film Red, White and Royal Blue was a huge success in 2023, now it’s been revealed that a sequel is in the works and it’ll be titled Red, White & Royal Wedding.

The first film told the story of a love affair between Alex, the son of the President of the United States and Henry, a British royal.

Taylor Zakhar Perez played Alex, with Nicholas Galitzine portraying Henry.

No plot details have been revealed about what the film will cover, but the title has give fans a lot to speculate about.

The new work will be directed by Jamie Babbit, who found fame with the iconic film But I’m a Cheerleader. The original film was based on a book written by Casey McQuiston.

One thing that’s guaranteed is Galitzine will looking for a bigger pay cheque this time round. Since the original film came out his star has risen with acclaimed performances in Bottoms and Mary & George and he’s set to play He-Man in the upcoming Masters of the Universe film.