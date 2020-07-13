Reece leaves the MasterChef kitchen failing to make the final four

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Reece Hignell’s journey on MasterChef has come to a end as the New South Wales based contestant failed to impress judges with his entree for a dinner party.

Sunday night’s episode of the cooking competition saw Reynold enjoying immunity from expulsion, and the other four contestants challenged to cook a four course meal for some of Australia’s top chefs.

Each contestant was given two hours to prepare one course of the meal, Hignell took on the entree, while Emilia Jackson took on the fish course, Laura Sharrad delivered a lamb main course and Callum Hann prepared an elaborate desert.

While the judges adored Emilia’s barramundi and fennel dish, and described Laura’s lam dish as perfection, they were less impressed with Callum’s dessert and disappointed with Reece’s entree which they described as too simple for the pointy end of the competition.

Failing to impress with his poached and roasted beetroot dish with Shiraz vinaigrette and a goats’ cheese foam, the judges declared it was time for Reece to head out the door. The show enters it’s final week with just four contestants remaining in the game.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.