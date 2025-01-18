Reggie Bird is heading into the jungle for ‘I’m a Celebrity…’

Chanel Ten’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here – Australia starts on Sunday night with its annual guessing game of whose going into the jungle.

One name that has been announced ahead of time is much-loved for Big Brother champion Reggie Bird.

Bird won the hearts of the nation when she first appeared on Big Brother in 2003, the fish and chip shop manager from Tassie became an instant fan favourite, making her the first woman to win the Aussie version of the series.

In 2022, Reggie returned to Big Brother to take the crown once more, becoming the first person in Australia to win the show twice. Now we’ll see if she’s got what it takes to be the Queen of the Jungle.

In the year’s since she found fame on TV Reggie has brought attention to the degenerative eye condition retinitis pigmentosa. The condition has left the Tv personality with limited vision, and no night vision.

On Sunday night we’ll find out who is joining Reggie Bird on the show.



Eagle-eyed fans may have already worked out who one of the stars heading into the jungle is, after they claimed that they recognised the celebrity’s wedding ring in one of the promotional photos where their face was obscured.

The hints on who is in this year’s batch include a star of the silver screen, a matinee idol, a football strongman, a leading lady, a sporting hero, a chart-topper, a comedy genius, a pop culture icon, a radio star and a stadium superstar.

It’s been speculated that the cast might include Olympian Raygun, TV host Osher Gunsberg, comedian Celeste Barber, and radio host Tommy Little.

The action gets underway at 7pm on Sunday 19th January on 10 and 10Play.