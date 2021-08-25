Remembering Jermaine Stewart’s ‘We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Singer Tia Mullins got the coaches attention on The Voice Australia last night when she delivered a slowed down version of Jermaine’s Stewart’s We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off.

While producers credited the song to British singer Ella Eyre, who covered the song in 2015, it was originally released in the 1980’s by American singer Jermaine Stewart.

Stewart sang backing vocals on Culture Club’s Miss Me Blind in 1984, which lead to him getting his own recording contract.

We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off came out in 1986 and was seen as a reflection of the times when people were being urged to abstain from sexual contact because of the rise of HIV/AIDS.

The song was written by Preston Glass and Narada Michael Walden, and the originally video was directed by David Fincher.

Fincher would go to direct landmark videos for Madonna and Paula Abdul before becoming a high successful film director with hits including Seven, The Game, Fight Club, The Social Network and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Stewart died of AIDS related live cancer in 1997. He was 39 years old. We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off remained his biggest hit.



Take a look at Tia Mullin’s audition.

Mullins got all four coaches to turn their chairs and she picked Jessica Mauboy.

Her time on the show was short-lived however as the next section of the show required the judges to cut their teams to just five contestants.

In ‘The Cut’ section of the show multiple vocalists were asked to sing Chaka Khan’s tune ‘Aint Nobody, and Mullins was rejected in favour of 12-year-old singer Janaki Easwar.

Jessica Mauboy picked Evile Jireh Sisifo-Laloata, Mick Harrington, Ella Monnery, Janaki Easwar and Seann Miley Moore as her final selection.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.