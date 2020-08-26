Report: Nearly half of workers unable to be ‘true selves’ at work

A new report from recruitment service Indeed has found almost half of workers in Australia feel they unable to be their ‘true self’ in the workplace.

Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace surveyed 1512 working Australians with YouGov, with 46% of those surveyed revealing they felt unable to be themselves at work some, or all of the time.

80% of respondents said they felt it was important to work for a company that promotes diversity and inclusion, while just 57% were certain they worked in a diverse workplace. Among those, 30% of LGBTIQ+ identifying workers revealed they did not feel safe to speak openly at work, and almost one in five LGBTIQ+ working Australians felt LGBTIQ+ folks were not treated equally in the workplace.

Indeed’s Head of Career Insights, Jay Munro, says diversity and inclusion should be a fundamental aspect in all workplaces.

“The research was conducted before the pandemic hit and it highlights the gap that exists in workplaces in hiring people who are diverse. However due to the pandemic and economic challenges ahead, we will see an even greater gap which will see many workers get left further behind unless workplaces take action,” Munro said.

“We know that organisations who prioritise diversity and inclusion see an increase in productivity, creativity as well as a reduction in staff turnover. By investing in this important initiative, businesses can also improve the employee experience, including happiness, stress levels and overall job satisfaction.”

“We are committed to advancing, cultivating, and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion which is why we have released the report for free to all employers. It provides helpful tips and resources for organisations to create a truly diverse and inclusive environment. We know there is still a way to go to make workplaces equitable for all Australians and Indeed is here to help.”

The report also found 29% of workers with disabilities felt they were unable to speak openly, and 20% of workers with disabilities did not believe their organisations would take appropriate action in response to discrimination.

Read the full report here.

