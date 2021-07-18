Researchers seek trans young adults to reflect on stories of school support

Researchers from the University of New England are keen to hear from members of the trans young-adult community about their gender transition experiences from school, in an effort to highlight the positive aspects of being trans and to inspire school communities to better support the psychological wellbeing of trans and gender diverse students.

Researchers Dean McManus, Dr Elizabeth Anne Riley and Associate Professor Amy Lykins are looking for people to take part in a brief online survey screener, as part of their study Positive experiences of gender transitioning at school: Road maps for success.

For inclusion you need to:

Identify as trans or gender diverse

Be 18 – 25 years of age

Have socially transitioned prior to leaving school

Have had positive experiences of school support

The team are looking for participants to complete a 10- to 15-minute screener survey and be available for a 60-minute follow-up interview (phone or Zoom) if selected for Part 2 of the study.

This project has been approved by the Human Research Ethics Committee of the University of New England (Approval No. HE21-114, Valid to 20/05/2022).

Take part in the survey.

OIP Staff

