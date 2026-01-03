Restrictions on transgender healthcare protest action in Perth

Protest group Queer Liberation Boorloo say Western Australian Police have put a long list of restrictions on today’s planned protest over the Northern Territory government’s move to restrict transgender health care to people under the age of 18.

“Queer Liberation Boorloo has been issued a permit for the rally. When we received the permit we were shocked to find it was far more restrictive than past permits.” rally organiser Nova Sobieralski told OUTinPerth.

- Advertisement -

Nova Sobieralski from Queer Liberation Boorloo.

The group highlighted that the permission to hold the rally came with a wide range of restrictions including conditions that forbid the amplification of anything other than speech, effectively banning music at the protest.

There move is a surprise given the space has been used for political rallies for many years, and LGBTIQA+ gatherings have often featured music and drag performers alongside political speakers.



There is also a ban on face covering unless for a “genuine religious reason” and a ban on disseminating leaflets to people who “look under 16”.



Sobieralski said after discussions with the police they were able to revoke the music ban, allowing one of our the planned speakers to “express their politics through the powerful medium of guitar”.



The group also said they managed to extend the carveouts in the face coverings ban to include “medical reasons”.



They say police argued that it was unreasonable to wear face coverings for an array of other reasons including political expression, protecting your identity from far right counter protesters or AI surveillance common throughout the city, or to protect yourself from the heat and the sun.



As we were not planning the distribution of leaflets they did not talk to the authorities about the under 16 political literature ban.

“The ban is a flagrant skirting of under 16 year olds’ right to be included in political discourse, through the dissemination or receiving of political information. Their right to political expression is upheld in the UN declaration of human rights, and the UN convention on the rights of the child, both of which Australia is a signatory, giving the treaties the weight of law.” Sobieralski said.



“The irony of these restrictions being applied to a protest against the removal of the healthcare rights of transgender minors in the Northern Territory is pulpable. We will not police our community. We will not enforce conditions in permits that present an unreasonable restriction on expression, or political communication.

“We will endeavour to make the conditions of the permit known to rally goers so that you can make an informed choice about obeying or disregarding the restriction. Police have informed us that if we do not comply with permit conditions police “may get involved”.

“We encourage people to think deeply about the risks and potential outcomes of skirting permit conditions. QLB will continue to seek permits and maintain a positive working relationship with police in order to ensure the effectiveness of our movement and the safety of our community from police violence.” Sobieralski said.

A spokesperson for Western Australian police told OUTinPerth they were focused on public safety, but supported everyone’s right to peaceful protest.

“The WA Police Force respects the right of individuals to peacefully protest and express their views. Our role is to ensure public safety and maintain order. Police will only intervene if an event becomes unlawful or presents a risk to the safety of the community.

“Police have been engaging with event organisers in the lead-up to the rally to support a safe and respectful environment for all participants and members of the public.” the spokesperson said.

The protest will take place in the Northbridge Piazza at 5pm and be followed by a march down an approved route of James Street and Williams Street, ending in Yagan Square.