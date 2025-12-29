Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Queer Liberation Boorloo announce protest over NT ban on puberty blockers

News

Activist group Queer Liberation Boorloo have announced a rally to protest over the Northern Territory government’s move to ban young people experiencing gender dysphoria being treated with puberty blockers.

The territory’s Health Minister Steve Edgington made the announcement last week, saying ““Territory kids deserve to grow up free from these dangerous ideologically driven practices with irreversible consequences.”

- Advertisement -

The decision has been criticed by health professionals and LGBTIQA+ rights group, but celebrated by religious lobbyists.

The protest will take place at 5pm on Saturday 3rd January at the Pride Piazza in Northbridge. No details of speakers have been announced yet.

The Northern Territory decision follows on from the Liberal National government in Queensland announcing it would extend its ban on puberty blocker treatment until 2031. New Zealand has also recent introduced a similar ban.

Australian Christian Lobby says ban followed on from their petitions and campaigning

Following the Northern Territory bringing in its ban the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) has now turned their attention to every other state that allows the treatment.

In a statement that ACL’s ACT Director for the Australian Christian Lobby, Joshua Rowe, said, “We must not lag while other governments act decisively to protect children. The Barr Government should follow the wealth of international evidence pointing toward a total ban to safeguard young people.” 

The approach was echoed for every other state.

“Queensland and the Northern Territory have acted to protect children. Western Australia is choosing not to,” CEO Michelle Pearse said.

“Puberty blockers are not safe, not proven, and not justified. Every day the WA Government delays, it remains responsible for the harm done to children who should have been protected.”

Variations on the message were issued for South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, and New South Wales, as well as a push for national ban.

Latest

News

The Year in Review | November 2025

0
November saw PrideFEST take over the city for a rainbow and glitter celebration.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Douglas Coupland was born in 1961

0
Doglas Coupland has written thirteen novels and is best known for his debut 'Generation X'
Culture

HBO teases new season of ‘The Comeback’ among 2026 lineup

0
Steaming service HBO Max has given a sneak peek at next year's offerings.
Culture

The United Kingdolls are touring Australia this January

0
RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 favourites Bimini, Tayce, A'whora and Lawrence Chaney are coming down under.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

The Year in Review | November 2025

0
November saw PrideFEST take over the city for a rainbow and glitter celebration.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Douglas Coupland was born in 1961

0
Doglas Coupland has written thirteen novels and is best known for his debut 'Generation X'
Culture

HBO teases new season of ‘The Comeback’ among 2026 lineup

0
Steaming service HBO Max has given a sneak peek at next year's offerings.
Culture

The United Kingdolls are touring Australia this January

0
RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 favourites Bimini, Tayce, A'whora and Lawrence Chaney are coming down under.
Culture

Celebrate the new year with Fremantle Arts Centre’s annual concert

0
Spend the first day of 2026 than good vibes, great company and an outstanding selection of live local music.

The Year in Review | November 2025

OUTinPerth -
November saw PrideFEST take over the city for a rainbow and glitter celebration.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Author Douglas Coupland was born in 1961

OUTinPerth -
Doglas Coupland has written thirteen novels and is best known for his debut 'Generation X'
Read more

HBO teases new season of ‘The Comeback’ among 2026 lineup

OUTinPerth -
Steaming service HBO Max has given a sneak peek at next year's offerings.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture