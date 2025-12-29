Queer Liberation Boorloo announce protest over NT ban on puberty blockers

Activist group Queer Liberation Boorloo have announced a rally to protest over the Northern Territory government’s move to ban young people experiencing gender dysphoria being treated with puberty blockers.

The territory’s Health Minister Steve Edgington made the announcement last week, saying ““Territory kids deserve to grow up free from these dangerous ideologically driven practices with irreversible consequences.”

The decision has been criticed by health professionals and LGBTIQA+ rights group, but celebrated by religious lobbyists.

The protest will take place at 5pm on Saturday 3rd January at the Pride Piazza in Northbridge. No details of speakers have been announced yet.

The Northern Territory decision follows on from the Liberal National government in Queensland announcing it would extend its ban on puberty blocker treatment until 2031. New Zealand has also recent introduced a similar ban.

Australian Christian Lobby says ban followed on from their petitions and campaigning

Following the Northern Territory bringing in its ban the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) has now turned their attention to every other state that allows the treatment.

In a statement that ACL’s ACT Director for the Australian Christian Lobby, Joshua Rowe, said, “We must not lag while other governments act decisively to protect children. The Barr Government should follow the wealth of international evidence pointing toward a total ban to safeguard young people.”

The approach was echoed for every other state.

“Queensland and the Northern Territory have acted to protect children. Western Australia is choosing not to,” CEO Michelle Pearse said.

“Puberty blockers are not safe, not proven, and not justified. Every day the WA Government delays, it remains responsible for the harm done to children who should have been protected.”

Variations on the message were issued for South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, and New South Wales, as well as a push for national ban.