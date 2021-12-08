Retire quietly: PM’s advice for George Christensen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he was appalled by recent comments LNP member George Christensen made on a right-wing online broadcast, and has suggested it’s time for Queensland MP to retire quietly.

Christensen was a guest on InfoWars webcast which is hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones has been banned from most social media platforms.

During the discussion Christensen laughed when Jones compared Australia’s quarantine facilities to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Later he appeared to suggest that people should protest outside Australian embassies.

Speaking to the media earlier today the PM said Christensen, who has already announced his departure from politics, should go quietly in retirement.

“I thought those comments were appalling and I have spoken to George directly about them. I think they’re absolutely appalling. George is not a candidate for the LNP at the next election and I think George should quietly go into retirement.”

The comments have also drawn a strong rebuke from Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce. Joyce, who is currently in London, posted to Twitter saying he had been made aware of the interview on InfoWars.