Revelation Film Festival calls for entries for 2026 program

Culture

Revelation Perth International Film Festival will enter its 29th year in 2026, and the team is looking for an outstanding selection of films for next year’s program.

Revelation has championed Australian film and independent filmmakers for almost three decades. Since 1997, the festival has brought extraordinary cinema from local, national and global creators to Perth’s cinema screens.

Submissions for 2026 are open to any genre, subject, nation of origin or duration – it’s all on the table!

“There’s no rest for the wicked in this business and we’re opening our international call for entries to prove it!” says Revelation Director Richard Sowada.

“We begin watching films from the word ‘go’ and we’d love to see your film in the mix. It’s very rewarding for us, and we hope for you.”

WA Screen Culture Awards 2024

Revelation Film Festival is also home to RevStream, with more than 400 remarkable titles available all year round. The team also host the annual WA Screen Culture Awards, cultivating local talent and celebrating the best our state has to offer.

Entries close on 28 February 2026 ahead of the festival from 8 – 19 July 2026. To make a submission, head to filmfreeway.com

Featured image: 24 Beats Per Minute, as seen at Revelation Film Festival 2024

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

