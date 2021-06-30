Revelation Film Festival cancel launch event due to lockdown

In light of the Western Australian Government’s recent 4-day lockdown order, the Opening Night and following day of programming for the 24th annual Revelation Perth International Film Festival has officially been cancelled.

Patrons who held tickets for this Thursday 1 July’s Opening Night and any of the film screenings held on Friday 2 July will be fully refunded.

Revelation looks forward with optimism to lockdown lifting on Saturday 3 July, and the festival continuing until 11 July as planned.

“The program picks up as soon as lockdown lifts – we come out of lockdown ready to rock on Saturday 3 July (for the moment),” says Festival Director, Richard Sowada.

Holding true to this year’s theme of Distant but Connected Revelation will be moving along in the virtual world, broadcasting talks and panels from this Thursday 1 July. Details will be posted on the festival website and social media channels.

“Our first talk will be with Cooper Raiff – director, producer, writer, editor and star of the sensational SXSW award winning film Freshman Year,” Sowada says.

Revelation has a range of must-see films in this year’s program, including LGBTQIA+ titles NIMBY, Rebel Dykes and more.

Revelation Perth International Film Festival runs until Sunday 11th July. For more info head to revelationfilmfest.org

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.