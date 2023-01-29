Review: ’10 Things – The Musical’ is a show not to be missed

10 Things – The Musical | Perth Town Hall | Until 5th Feb | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

RUN! DO NOT WALK to get tickets for the Adrenaline Theatre Association’s Fringe World offering ’10 Things – The Musical’ Based on the much-loved movie 10 Things I Hate About You!, this production is a guaranteed good time on so many levels. You have three more opportunities to give yourself the gift of this experience- Sunday 29th January, Saturday 4th February and Sunday 5th February. Don’t miss out!

“We aspire to bring the love of Performing Arts into as many homes as possible. This year we have been working hard with an amazing cast of 30 teens to bring to life a musical version of the cult movie of the 90’s: 10 Things I Hate About You!”

The talent in the cast of young people is astounding and you can be sure you’re seeing faces you will see again in years to come. Watching young people pour their hearts and souls into something they are passionate about is always inspiring. If you are a theatre kid, if you were a theatre kid or if you know a theatre kid you can grab to come along with you then please do it!

This is a family friendly event for older kids, tweens and teens. There’s a huge nostalgia factor for anyone who has seen the original film or knows the musical numbers that are primarily songs from the 90’s. For this reviewer the performance also evoked echoes of a young Heath Ledger, which while bittersweet definitely leant towards the sweet.

The movie version of 10 Things I Hate About You was Perth born Ledger’s breakout role. It isn’t hard to believe we are seeing talent in this Fringe event who have what it takes to follow in Ledger’s career footsteps.

Ava Robinson as Bianca Stratford gave a particularly well rounded and strong performance, while supporting character Sage Munslow-Davies as Cameron James made a believable and endearing underdog. Javier Shoosmith as Patrick Verona had huge shoes to fill and brought the right level of nonchalance to his role.

Without a doubt the standout performance came from Lizzie Martin, in the lead role of Kat Stratford. Although there are moments during the musical where you are reminded that you are watching a performance by young people who are not yet professionals, Ms. Martin explodes with talent; considerable acting skill and a powerhouse singing voice that is phenomenal to hear!

This was a pleasure to be a part of as a member of the audience and the young cast looked like they had a ball! I hope they are as proud of themselves as all their families and friends undoubtedly are!

10 Things until 5th of February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

A story that has lasted over time

10 Things is a new musical based on the 90’s teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You, but the basis of the story is much older than that, in fact the story of Kat Stratford goes back over 430 years.

The clue is the character’s last name – Stratford. A reference to the English town of Stratford and its most famous resident William Shakespeare.

His play The Taming of the Shrew is the source material for 10 Things I Hate About You, and the play has also been the source of inspiration for a musical before.

Shakespeare play that tells the story of Petruchio, a wealthy gentleman from Verona, who sets out to marry Katherine, the daughter of a wealthy merchant named Baptista. Katherine, also known as “the shrew,” is known for her sharp tongue and fiery temper. Petruchio is determined to win her hand in marriage, despite her reputation, and sets out to tame her.

As the play progresses, Petruchio employs a series of tactics to break Katherine’s spirit and subdue her fiery temper. He denies her food and sleep, and constantly contradicts and berates her.

Through these methods, Petruchio is able to “tame” Katherine and turn her into a submissive and obedient wife. Ultimately, Katherine learns to love and respect Petruchio, and the two live happily ever after. The play raises questions about gender roles and the power dynamics of relationships.

In the late 1940’s it also inspired the Cole Porter musical Kiss Me Kate. The musical is a playful retelling of The Taming of the Shrew. The story follows the production of a musical version of the play, and the romantic entanglements of the actors.

The musical follows the lead actors, Fred Graham and Lilli Vanessi, who play Petruchio and Katherine in the musical, and their real-life romantic past and present. Fred and Lilli are also ex-spouses and their bad blood spills over into the play.

Along the way, the musical features memorable musical numbers such as Another Op’nin’, Another Show, Too Darn Hot, Brush Up Your Shakespeare, and Kiss Me, Kate.

The plotline is also used in the 1963 western McClintock starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara.

Whatever happened to the cast of 10 Things I Hate About You?

10 Things I hate About You was a huge hit when it was released in 1999 and it had a cast of up-and-coming young actors. Where are they now?

Heath Leger (Patrick Verona)

The film was the first international role for Perth born Heath Leger. He’d previously appeared in Perth filmed series Sweat, Clowning Around and Ship to Shore. He made his mark in the Australian film Two Hands and was soon being wooed by Hollywood.

He went on to star in many successful films including The Patriot, A Knights Tale, Monster’s Ball, Ned Kelly and Candy. He received wide acclaim for his performance as Ennis Del Mar in the film Brokeback Mountain.

Sadly, Ledger passed away in 2008, his death was ruled an accidental overdose from prescription medication. He weas 28 years old. Following his death, he posthumously won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of The Joker in the film The Dark Knight.

Julia Styles (Kat Stratford)

10 Things wasn’t Julia Styles only Shakespeare releated role. Soon after this film came out, she appeared opposite Ethan Hawke in Hamlet where she played Ophelia, and then starred opposite Mekhi Phifer in O, which is based on Shakespeare’s Othello. She played Nicky Parsons in several of the Jason Bourne movies, and had acclaimed role in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook.

Styles has also appeared in the TV series Dexter, The Mindy Project and Riviera. She currently appears in the Amazon Prime series The Lake which has just been renewed for a second season. Styles married camera-assistant Preston J Cook in 2017 and the couple have two children.

Larisa Oleynik (Bianca Stratford)

Prior to taking on the role of Kat’s younger sister Bianca in 10 Things I Hate About You Lrisa Oleynik had already found success on the stage appearing as the young Cosette in the musical Les Miserables and on television in the Nickelodeon series The Secret World of Alex Mack.

She later appeared in the television series Mad Men and had a voice role as Icy on the Nickelodeon revival of Winx Club. In 2020 she has a role in the Netflix series The Healing Powers of Dude.

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt (Cameron James)

Prior to appearing in 10 Things I Hate About You Joseph Gordon-Levitt had already appeared in s tack of movies and television shows. From 1996 until 2001 he appeared in the hit comedy series 3rd Rock form the Sun.

He’d go on to find success in films including Mysterious Skin, Brick, 500 Days of Summer, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Looper and The Trial of the Chicago Seven. During the Covid 19 pandemic he relocated to New Zealand and now lives in Wellington.



Andrew Keegan (Joey Donner)

Keegan has recurring roles in the television series Party of Five and 7th Heaven prior to being cast in 10 Things I Hate About You. He also appeared alongside Julia Styles in O, the reworking of Othello. In 2000 he appeared in Greg Berlanti’s award winning film The Heartbreak Club which shared the stories of friendship between a group of intergenerational gay men.

He also made his stage debut in 2009 in the play He Asked For It which explored the realities of living with HIV.

In 2014 Keegan founded Full Circle, a spiritual centre in Los Angeles. He has described it as a “non-denominational spiritual community center where people of all beliefs and backgrounds come together to meditate, practice yoga, and engage artistically.” Some media outlets have labeled the organisation a cult.

Keegan has made regular appearances in guest roles in television series including House, CSI NY, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and more recently Trinkets.



Alison Janey (Mrs Perky)

The film’s most successful alumni though is probably Alison Janney who memorably played guidance counsellor Mrs Perky.

Janney had been playing memorable small parts for over a decade. The previous year she had an equally memorable appearance in the political drama Primary Colors, but her career really took off shortly after this film came out.

Janney was cast as Press Secretary CJ Cregg in The West Wing, the popular show that made its debut in 1999 ran for 7 seasons. She’d go on the star in the television Mom alongside Anna Farris. That series also ran for seven years. Janney has made a plethora of films and television appearances as well as finding success on Broadway.

In 2017 she won the Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars, The Golden Globes and the BAFTAs for her portrayal of LaVona Golden in the film I, Tonya.

