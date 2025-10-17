Review | ‘After the Hunt’ is saved by Julia Roberts intriguing performance

After the Hunt | Dir: Luca Guadagnino | MA15+ | ★ ★ ½

Julia Roberts delivers an intriguing performance in this psychological thriller from director Luca Guadagnino, but the film is a protracted and dull viewing experience.

In recent years Guadagnino has shown himself to be a prolific filmmaker pumping out A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Young Names, Suspiria, Bones and All, Challengers and Queer all in the last decade, not to mention a documentary and a television series too. His work is characterised by people in emotionally complex situations, awkward silences are prominent and distinctive visuals.

After the Hunt features all of the directors trademark elements, and Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri and Chloë Sevigny all fully inhabit their muti-faceted characters in this tale of powerplays, sexually charged accusations and tested friendships. Yet, the overall viewing experience is muddled, tedious and a prolonged malaise.

Roberts plays Alma, a university professor who is placed in a difficult position when her star pupil Maggie, played by Ayo Edebiri, accuses her close friend and colleague Hank Gibson of sexual assault. Edebiri made a big splash with her role in The Bear and here she shows that she’s a very talented actor.

Alma’s professional and personal life begins to unravel as she grapples with her past, personal relationships, and professional responsibilities.

Andrew Garfield plays Hank, successfully straddling the challenge of playing someone who we both want to like as Alma’s friend, and also someone we are repulsed by given the accusations levelled against him. Chloë Sevigny plays against type as dour student counsellor Dr Kim Sayers, while regular Guadagnino player Michael Stuhlbarg plays Alma’s psychologist husband Frederik.

In smaller parts is Lio Mehiel who plays Maggie’s non-binary partner and law student Alex, and look out for Thaddea Graham from Sex Education and Doctor Who as student Katie.

All of the characters are flawed people, they’ve all made sacrifices, they’ve all hidden parts of their personalities or pasts, they’re all struggling to make it through the situation, and to be blunt none of them are particularly likeable or engaging. Yet all of the actors dive into their parts creating characters who nuanced and interesting.

Its a film filled with endless talking, awkward silences and just a few moments of comedy and intense drama. Throughout the film the soundtrack from Tenet Renzor and Atticus Ross creates an uneasy feeling.

Frustratingly there are many moments where significant plot points involve people seeing messages on phones, reading emails or looking at a newspaper articles, but as an audience we find it hard to read what has just happened.

The biggest question mark on this film though is a lack of clear message, I was left grasping for any clear idea of what its all about. Our characters reach resolutions, but did any of it matter? Was there any consequences? What was the point? I’m lacking an answer, but at over two hours, it was along journey to get nowhere.

What does shine through is first classes performances, Roberts is exceptional. Her costars all bring the goods, they just didn’t have anywhere to go.

While Alma says in the film at one point, “Not everything is supposed to make you feel comfortable”, but every journey is meant to take us somewhere.

After the Hunt is in cinemas now.