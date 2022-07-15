Review: ‘An American in Paris’ delivers timeless perfection

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

An American in Paris | Crown Theatre | Until 24th July | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

An American in Paris began life as as a musical in 1951 when MGM executive Arthur Freed, having bought the rights to many of the songs written by George and Ira Gershwin, order a new musical that was built around their back catalogue.

Taking it’s name from George Gershwin’s 1928 orchestral composition, the musical includes many of the brother’s most loved songs including I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise, S’Wonderful and I Got Rhythm. Starring Gene Kelly and Oscar Levant, the film also featured an impressive screen debut from Lesie Caron, and was directed by the legendary Vincente Minnelli.

In 2014 chorographer Christopher Wheeldon developed the work as a stage musical. Working with his collaborators the story was adjusted slightly, additional songs from the Gershwin songbook were added, and a whole new musical experience was born.

The production evokes memories of all the great film musicals of the 1930’s and 1940’s, movies filled with tales of cross wires and misunderstandings, comic relationships and culture clashes. Sprightly chaps, and girls with gumption, who begin despising each other, but eventually fall in love.

It’s reminiscent of the films that made stars of Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Rita Hayworth, Gene Kelly and Judy Garland. If you’ve got a soft spot for the original American in Paris film, or have spent a rainy Sunday afternoon watching The Barkleys of the Broadway, Brigadoon or any other classic Hollywood musical, you’ll find this production to be simply divine and completely flawless.

Unlike the modern musicals that rely on a torrent of rain, chimney sweeps dancing upside down, ghosts, flying cars or helicopters, big name casting, or people dressed as felines, this show is just filled with perfect performances of song and dance.

In post war Paris recently discharged serviceman Jerry Mulligan decides to follow his dreams of becoming a painter, he meets fellow American piano player Adam Hochberg who is putting together a cabaret show with Frenchman Henri. Henri is the son of wealthy parents, and his artistic endevours are carried out in secret, fearing his parent’s disapproval.

Mulligan meets philanthropist Milo Davenport who takes an interest in his work and introduces him to Madame Baurel, the patron of the ballet which leads to him being commissioned to create sets for the ballet’s new production, he also becomes smitten with new ballerina Lise Dassin. Little do the characters realise that they are linked together in many different ways which caused comedy and confusion.

There’s some great production numbers in this show, a perfect mix of big song and dance numbers, and tender intimate moments. The revised story takes in well known songs I Got Rhythm, I’ve Got Beginner’s Luck, The Man I Love, S’Wonderful, and I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise and marvelous stagings of some lesser known Gershwin songs like Fidgety Feet.

In some cases the songs have grown over the decades to become so well know that in the context of this story they feel underplayed. When Lise sings about “someday he’ll come, the man I love” it’s perfectly in context and style for the story, but has nothing of the gravitas of some of the recordings of the tune that have been delivered over the years. Similarly I’ll Take a Stairway to Paradise is delivered as a comedy tune, losing all of the ambition, power and inspiration that many much loved performances of the tune embody.

The show is fabulous and flawless. The dancing draws upon balletic moves, filled with power, grace and style, the costumes and sets are stunning and the singing in spot-on perfection.

The show features two set of leads taking on the demanding roles. On opening night in Perth Cameron Holmes was suave and earnest Jerry Mulligan, while Dimity Azoury took our breath away as Lise Dassin. Leanne Cope and Robbie Fairchild play the parts as well.

Sam Ward was comedic and endearing as Henri, Ashleigh Rubenach was perfectly cast as the forthright Milo Davenport, and Jonathan Hickey guided the audience through their journey as Adam Hochberg. Anne Wood was suitably stern as Madame Baurel and hard working cast brought the streets, cafes, jazz clubs and riversides of Paris to life.

See An American in Paris at the Crown Theatre.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.