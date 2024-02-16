Review | Arcana: Garden of Euphoria is a celebration of the female form

Arcana Garden of Euphoria | The Pleasure Garden | Until 18th February | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Arcana: Garden of Euphoria was a magical adventure, a euphoric celebration of life and love, a perfect Valentine’s Day date. Beauty, desire, exploration, humour, passion; through the skilful artistry of the performers, we were led through a sensual playground of pleasure.

Burlesque is such an exquisite art form and this performance is so much more layered than if only taken at face value. The costuming in Arcana is sublime! The costumes are literal works of art. The theatric and comedic timing, acrobatics and dance as well as beautiful songbirds made this show more than value for money. Despite the run time being an enchanting hour, we left feeling as though we had been on a welcome respite from reality – which I am sure plenty of us could use right now!

Each act is based on a tarot card, and open to interpretation by both the artists and the audience. Perspective is such an individual thing, and it was fascinating to listen to the feelings and thoughts evoked by this divine display.

This reviewer is keen to visit the Garden of Euphoria again, before it’s Fringe World run ends on Sunday the 18th of February, and I fully intend on dragging as many of my lovely friends along with me as is possible. There is still time to purchase tickets for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s sessions. With a civilised start time of 9.30pm even the Perth heat has softened considerably by the time the celebrations commence and does not detract from the entertainment.

The Garden of Euphoria is a mystical, reverential environment, where the perfection, grace and gloriousness of the female form is highlighted in all it’s beauty. Equally though, the strength, wit, camaraderie, genuine solidarity and talent of this dazzling group of glamazons are a reminder to never underestimate our own infinite potential, whichever form we take or however we choose to use it!

You’d be hard pressed to find a more alluring and talented bunch of performers, who welcome conversation and photos with the audience after the show. My advice is to look no further, book your tickets now and enjoy the journey!

Your hosts on this adventure will be the Garden Sirens: Anna Glypter, Lady Love Jube, Lola Bottomy, and the main cast: Whisky A’More, Chloe: Lolly Moon, Kitty Litteur, Roxy Stardust, Madeleine & Taylor, Dee Dee Luscious and Smokey LaBare

See Arcana: Garden of Euphoria until 18th of February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Kate Salinger-Hatter is a proud PFLAG+ Perth Mum, with a once upon a time background in dramatic arts. Kate enjoys writing and photography and active resistance of oppression.

