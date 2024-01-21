Review | Aves Robins presents ‘A Guide to Heterosexuality’

A Guide To Heterosexuality | Le Roi | til Jan 21 | ★ ★ ★ ★

Aves Robins is a very funny lady. Representing WA at the 2022 Raw Comedy National Finals, the local comedian had made a name for herself on the scene since her debut in 2020, sharing the stage with comedy legends like Reuben Kaye and Rove McManus.

This Fringe World Festival, Aves brings her sharp talent to the Belgian Beer Café with the illuminating and educational (and very funny), A Guide To Heterosexuality.

Accompanied by a delightfully silly PowerPoint presentation, Aves plumbs the depths of heterosexuality to learn what she can about the ‘S’ acronym and share her findings with her curious audience.

The ‘guide’ and the results of her research are framed by stories of her experiences of family, community and dating as a trans woman. Bouncing between self-effacing quips and showcasing the wild and wonderful messages she is subjected to on the usual dating apps – the entire set is loaded with laugh-out-loud jokes as she bears her heart on her sleeve.

There’s a lot to learn too! The original definition of heterosexuality made for a comedy jackpot, but I’ll let the professional tell her own jokes. Aves’ comedy investigation unearths some very bizarre, yet accepted truths of straight culture. I also note the fellow who shouted the loudest when asked who in the crowd was heterosexual was silent as the jokes began to roll out – perhaps a little too close to home?

Aves’ wicked smile betrays how proud she is of what she’s created with this show, and the audience was loving it even more. It is clear Aves is a local star on the rise, be sure to catch her when you can!

A Guide to Heterosexuality closes on Sunday 21 January. Head to fringeworld.com.au for the full program.

Leigh Andrew Hill is an editor at OUTinPerth, with a BA from the University of Western Australia in Media Studies & Art History. Since 2005, Leigh has studied and practiced journalism, film-making, script-writing, language, contemporary performance and visual arts. Leigh has also been a freelancer writer, and producer and presenter on RTRFM 92.1.

