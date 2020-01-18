Review | CAMP 2 presents a masterclass in the art of drag

CAMP 2 | Connections Nightclub | Until 11 Feb | ★ ★ ★ ★

In a world full of sequels, prequels and remakes, I just want to see something different, and last night’s performance by three extraordinary home-grown chanteuses delivered just that!

CAMP 2 not only follows on from last year’s Fringe success, it reboots again with something new and fresh, so much so that it lifted the audience off their bums, when they acknowledged the ‘ladies’ with a standing ovation at the end of this exhilarating one hour full-throttle show.

The mix of dialogue-themed numbers with torch song send-ups was at its best. Comedic timing and facial expressions also deserved high praise; it was classic casebook for anyone who dreamed of being a drag performer and wanted to study the craft of drag, I say look no further than these three superior leaders in their field.

Perri Oxide, Donna Kebab & Sassie Cassie, all shone in their solo numbers, but I found the live singing especially the two- and three-part harmonies to be outstanding. Connections’ acoustics is very difficult for live singers, but each performer mastered it so well that it only became a minor quibble.

Sassie Cassie’s rendition of Madonna’s classic, Vogue, was mime perfect as well as technically proficient in every nuance of dance. My eyes were glued to her every move. The tear-away red and white tulle costume also a knock-out and looked wondrous along with her heavily kohled smoky-eye make-up.

Donna Kebab tore through one of my fave Tina Turner numbers, Private Dancer, with such restrained energy and comedic interpretation that I found myself watching a master class in drag performance.

Perri Oxide has a solid fan base in Perth and its easy to see why; she sallies through her numbers with ease and is mightily proficient with her vocals (on-and-off) the mic as well as the Lady GaGa montage.

Hats off to Claira as well, so delicious singing her own song, which had everyone in the audience in stitches.

This is a mighty show and one that everyone should be so deservedly proud to be part of. I salute you!

See CAMP 2 at Fringe World until 11th February.