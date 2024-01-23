Review: ‘Dance after Death’ packs an emotional punch

Dance after Death | Hayman Theatre | Until 28th January | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

A brand-new production from Sleeping Otis, a brand new Western Australian Theatre Company, Dance after Death augurs well for a long and successful future producing innovative and quality theatre for local and wider audiences.

Running for only a short season, in a small venue; buy your tickets now. For me, personally, the ticket prices starting at $36 for full price and $31 concession felt a little steep in the current economic climate.

The experience is well worth it, but it may make the difference between people being able to see this powerful performance and not, which would be a terrible shame. A little birdy told me that you can use “danceeveryday” (all one word!) as a discount code on the Fringe World website which will reduce your ticket price and put this show into the reach of genuine, if not affluent, theatre lovers!

Dance after Death opened to a packed house on Tuesday night, quite possibly full of family and friends. This reviewer’s suspicion is that the standing ovation the cast received would have come anyway, it was well earned and well deserved.

The work packs an emotional punch that had this reviewer literally bawling in the All Gender Toilets afterwards (Mad props to Curtain University for inclusivity!) There is something for everyone to be emotionally invested in and the enthusiasm, energy and talent of the cast is instantly engaging.

You are guaranteed to walk out of the theatre with at least one moment or person in mind. What you choose to do with that will be up to you. It’s a great reminder that to a large extent life is a “Choose Your Own Adventure Story” and while there are things outside our control, we all make choices that not only affect the direction of our own lives but the lives of others.

It’s also a stark reminder that life, however long it may last, really is short. It’s up to us what we make of it. This is one of those shows that highlights the magic of Fringe World! Support home grown talent and go see it!

See Dance after Death until 28th January. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Kate Salinger-Hatter is a proud PFLAG+ Perth Mum, with a once upon a time background in dramatic arts. Kate enjoys writing and photography and active resistance of oppression.

