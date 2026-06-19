Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Review | ‘Dirty Talk’ is hilarious, but also has something to say

Culture

Dirty Talk is the latest show to take up residence at The Blue Room in Northbridge, and it is a laugh-out-loud experience that challenges us to think about romance, connection and confidence.

We meet Jemima, sitting on a train with her headphones in, listening to an audiobook. Her selection is the genre of romantasy, the hugely popular mix of romance and fantasy. As she listens, the story features her favourite character, Fabiola, who, in this outing, is a vampire.

- Advertisement -

While Fabiola fights the temptation to devour a young woman who saved her from a deadly arrow, Jemima reveals she has consumed a cavalcade of Fabiola’s adventures, each one set in different settings and circumstances. Things get weird, however, when Fabiola materialises before her, challenging her choices as real life and fantasy collide.

Sharing stories of daring and adventure, along with their own exploits in dating, these two characters begin to unpack what is missing in their lives and explore the possibility that they may each have something to offer the other.

If Fabiola were a man, we would call her a lothario. There are similar words for women, but the connotations are different – vamp, vixen, femme fatale. These are the wrong labels for this character, who oozes confidence, always wins, and makes other women weak at the knees.

The beauty of this production is its subtle but insightful challenging of gender roles, gently introduced through captivating and comical performances from Talia Zipper, Emily Jenkins and Anna Knight.

It asks us what we need to do to successfully find the dream of love and romance that most of seek. Does it happen when we lower our expectations of what is possible, or do we need to raise our belief in ourselves to make those expectations come to life?

Like the best theatrical experiences this show allows you laugh in the moment, and ponder the deeper questions long after the actor’s have taken their bows.

Brilliantly written by Emily Jenkins and Tiahna Johnson, and directed by Marie-Eva Cigna, this is a fun, sharp and engaging production.

Dirty Talk from Lacuna is on at The Blue Room until 27 June. Tickets are on sale now.

Latest

News

Jamie Varley jailed for life with no possibility of parole over death of adopted child

0
Teacher jailed for life over murder of adopted toddler Preston Davey
History

On This Gay Day | The Rocky Horror Show opened in London

0
After two previews, The Rocky Horror Show made its debut at the Royal Court’s 63-seat Upstairs Theatre on this day in 1973. The show was an instant success.
Culture

‘Heartstopper’ is ready to sign off with a big film finale

0
The 'Heartstopper Forever' film arrives July 17 on Netflix, as Nick and Charlie face whether their first love can last.
News

British couple found guilty over death of adopted son Preston Davey

0
Former teacher convicted of murdering 13-month-old boy he planned to adopt, with court hearing evidence of sustained abuse and neglect.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Jamie Varley jailed for life with no possibility of parole over death of adopted child

0
Teacher jailed for life over murder of adopted toddler Preston Davey
History

On This Gay Day | The Rocky Horror Show opened in London

0
After two previews, The Rocky Horror Show made its debut at the Royal Court’s 63-seat Upstairs Theatre on this day in 1973. The show was an instant success.
Culture

‘Heartstopper’ is ready to sign off with a big film finale

0
The 'Heartstopper Forever' film arrives July 17 on Netflix, as Nick and Charlie face whether their first love can last.
News

British couple found guilty over death of adopted son Preston Davey

0
Former teacher convicted of murdering 13-month-old boy he planned to adopt, with court hearing evidence of sustained abuse and neglect.
History

On This Gay Day | Sally Ride headed into outer space

0
A new documentary on Display Plus has just been released that highlights her life and achievements.

Jamie Varley jailed for life with no possibility of parole over death of adopted child

OUTinPerth -
Teacher jailed for life over murder of adopted toddler Preston Davey
Read more

On This Gay Day | The Rocky Horror Show opened in London

OUTinPerth -
After two previews, The Rocky Horror Show made its debut at the Royal Court’s 63-seat Upstairs Theatre on this day in 1973. The show was an instant success.
Read more

‘Heartstopper’ is ready to sign off with a big film finale

Graeme Watson -
The 'Heartstopper Forever' film arrives July 17 on Netflix, as Nick and Charlie face whether their first love can last.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture