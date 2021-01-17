Review: Drag Queen Comedy Hour

Drag Queen Comedy Hour | Megamouth | Until 30th Jan | ★ ★ ★

Drag star Dean Misdale hosts an hour long comedy show which sees the well-known performer share the stage with Donna Kebab, Ginava and drag king Blake Cassette. The show is a mixed bag, with each artist bringing their own strengths and weaknesses to the proceedings.

Dean Misdale, the artist formerly known as Feminem, hosted the show sharing personal stories of being a brief internet viral sensation when they sang on stage in drag with superstar Adele, the joy of appearing in the recent production of We Will Rock You, and the perils of being a Perthonality.

Throughout the show Misdale performed several musical number, switching the lyrics of songs to something more comedic. Singing live and showcases their vocal talents, the songs were humorous and quite witty. There was also an adult story time segment that delivered the evening’s promise of ‘adult only’ entertainment.

Some of the shows most engaging moments came from material that appeared to be more off-the-cuff including Misdale sharing messages they’d received on dating apps, and a Q&A about drag life that all the performers took part in.

Statuesque performer Donna Kebab took to the stage to lip-sync to Jinkx Monsoon’s recording of Everybody’s Girl, and later returned with a comical performance as a cockroach – which was funny for the first half of the performance but quickly became sedate.

The highlight was two hilarious and remarkably different numbers from Ginava. The first time she took to the stage it was as a woman enjoying a day at the beach. Performing in a giant crocheted mask, it was visually striking, and very funny. Once Ginava added her dance moves and a strip tease, the audience were in hysterical laughter.

The second number from Ginava was equally engaging and dramatically different. A tale of a housewife whose life takes a sudden turn to the dark side. Over the past decade Ginava has delivered some truly unique and original works and developed into a world-class performer. They’ve reached the point where their work wouldn’t look out of place in one of the big international touring shows.

The fourth performer in the production was drag king Blake Cassette who lip-synced a manly version of WAP. These sections of the show were the weakest part, and looked under-rehearsed and clumsy. Which was disappointing because it dragged the overall experience down.

The show is not quite the “non-stop comedy” that is promised on the flyer, but it had some funny moments.

See Drag Queen Comedy Hour until 30th January.

