Review | Ernie Dingo shines among a talented cast in ‘Bran Nue Dae’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Bran Nue Dae | Regal Theatre | Until 15th Feb | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

Since its debut at the Perth Festival in 1990, the musical Bran Nue Dae has been on quite a journey. It has toured the country several times, and in 2010 became a star-studded feature film.

Dubbed Australia’s first indigenous musical, 30 years after it’s debut Bran Nue Dae shows it has themes that are still relevant three decades later. The soundtrack created by writer Jimmy Chi and his band Kuckles stands the test of time and shows it’s got quite a few gems.

To mark the productions 30th anniversary the musical returns to the Perth Festival with Ernie Dingo leading a talented young cast and it’s a joyful and fun roadtrip. Presented by WA Opera this one on of the many indigenous works opening the 2020 festival.

Capturing themes of indigenous culture, land rights, disrupted family, religious influence and culture clashes Bran Nue Dae puts some serious issues and Australian history before the audience. It’s gently delivered amongst catchy songs, laughs and dance, but there some serious themes bubbling under the surface.

The story traces a physical and emotional journey of a series of characters on a road trip from Perth to Broome. Teenager Willie (brilliantly played by Marcus Corowa) runs away from the religious school he’s been sent to in Perth, he tries to make his return to Broome, and Rosie, the girl he left behind.

Ernie Dingo reprises his role as the mischievous and philosophical Uncle Tadpole, who joins forces with Willie to make the journey north. They persuade two hippy German backpackers to drive them to Broome in their combi-van. Along the way they have a series of adventures and meet some memorable characters, before arriving in Broome where a series of revelations and reconnections come to the fore.

The success of any musical is the strength of it’s songs, and Bran Nue Dae is packed with great tunes, including the instantly sing-a-long Seeds That You Might Sow, Nyul Nyul Girl, Listen to the News, Is You Mah Baby?, the sublime Feel Like Going Home and the title song Bran Nue Dae.

While the songs may be catchy and fun-filled on the surface, underneath are lyrical messages that continue to strike a chord three decades down the road. The comical Nothing I Would Rather Be is reminiscent of a Monty Python parody, but listen to it’s cutting lines about Australia’s assimilation policy and land rights.

As the cast sing ‘there’s nothing I would rather be, than to be an aborigine”, you can’t help but think of the ongoing battle for recognition, equality and justice. This musical first appeared before the Mabo decision, before the Keating government’s introduction of the Native Title Act, but it still strikes a contemporary chord when you consider the current arguments about indigenous identity the swirl around author Bruce Pascoe, commentator Andrew Bolt, and indigenous activist Josephine Cashman.

As the cast dive into the hormone charged Seeds That You Might Sow, blown up condoms falls from the roof across the audience. In interviews writer Jimmy Chi spoke about his desire to make the scene socially responsible to audiences of 1990, at the height of the AIDS crisis. He spoke about wanting to use music and humour to encourage HIV awareness. As the condom bubbles float down over the audience, thoughts about three decades in HIV prevention are also triggered.

The musical delivery is tight, soulful and powerful. The songs come quick and fast, and throughout there’s a clever use of reprises that build throughout the show. The mix of song and dance is sensational.

Marcus Corowa is mesmerising as Willie transforming from nervous teenager to confident and a flirtatious young man. WA Academy of Performing Arts graduate Teresa Moore makes her musical debut as Rosie, Callan Purcell gets the laughs as hippie Slippery, and Danielle Sibosado is Marijuana Annie.

Ngaire Pigram shows she’s a vocal powerhouse in the role of Auntie Theresa, while Opera stalwart Andrew Moran brings a lot of energy to the part of Father Benedictus.

They are all backed by a talented chorus that includes Taj Jamieson, Czack (Ces) Bero, Tehya Jamieson, Damar Isherwood, Adi Cox and Ty Savage. Also amongst the chorus, and catching our attention was Bojesse Pigram, who made his mark on The Voice back in 2018.

The star of the show however is Ernie Dingo, whose performance is filled with nuance, cheekiness and emotion. His delivery of the bluesy Is You Mah Baby? saw him winking and smiling, delivering meaningful nods and smooth moves, it was quite magical.

Sadly so many members of the original cast are no longer with us, but they’re legacy lives on with this a new generation of performers giving justice to one of the most important cultural works to come out of Western Australia.

There’s only a few chances to see this marvelous show before it heads off around the country. Tickets to Bran Nue Dae are on sale now.

Images: Prudence Upton.

Graeme Watson is an editor at OUTinPerth. He has a background in writing, dance, theatre, radio and film working as a performer, producer and writer. He is a staff member at ECU, and writes for a variety of publications. Graeme has been working as a reviewer since 1997.