Review | Geraldine Hickey shares delightful tales and insights

Geraldine Hickey – What a Surprise! | The Shambles | Until 26 Jan | ★ ★ ★

Melbourne based comedian Geraldine Hickey delivers a delightful hour of conversation and storytelling around the themes of organising surprises and marking celebrations.

Hickey chats with the audience about their shared experiences of birthday celebrations and focuses on those tales of disappointing parties and over enthusiastic friends, before launching into her own tales about her epic 40th celebrations.

This serves as a launching pad for a show that focuses on looking into the big events in our lives, how we make them special and the importance of having people who are good organisers.

The comedian’s delivery is relaxed and laconic, coming across as a friendly chat with a mate over a few glasses of wine. Amongst the screaming, clanging, shrieking and shouting of other Fringe World shows, Geraldine Hickey’s show was a mellow and sedate exchange.

Catch Geraldine Hickey at Fringe World, tickets are on sale now.

Graeme Watson is an editor at OUTinPerth. He has a background in writing, dance, theatre, radio and film working as a performer, producer and writer. He is a casual academic at ECU, and writes for a variety of publications. Graeme has been working as a reviewer since 1997.

Star Rating Guide