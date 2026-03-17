Review | ‘La Traviata’ is filled with romance and heartbreak

West Australian Opera’s first work for 2026 is Verdi’s romantic masterpiece La Traviata. It tells the famous story of Violetta, a glamorous courtesan, and Alfredo, an idealistic aristocrat, who fall into a passion that defies society and ultimately destroys them.

The production features a captivating performance from Jessica Blunt, whose acting and singing quickly draw in the audience and build empathy for her Violetta, a woman putting on a brave front in a world working against her.

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Paul O’Neill takes on the role of her lover, Alfredo Germont, while opera favourite James Clayton plays his father, Giorgio. Ashlyn Timms is striking as socialite Flora Bervoix, with Benjamin Del Borrello as her partner-in-party, the Marquis d’Obigny. It was also lovely to see Robert Hoffman in the role of Doctor Grenvil.

The production features stunning sets and costumes by Charles Davis. While the wall running through the middle of the set meant some action was obscured for parts of the audience, it also created an intensity and intimacy that served the drama well.

Having recovered from a bout of tuberculosis, Violetta is thrown a lavish party to celebrate her return to society. She arrives on the arm of Baron Douphol but soon meets the charming Alfredo, who professes his love for her. Violetta ponders whether to choose financial security with the Baron or true love with Alfredo.

Soon Alfredo and Violetta are living in the country, deeply in love, but cracks begin to show. They are broke, and she is selling off her belongings to stay afloat, while Alfredo’s father makes it clear he does not approve of the relationship. Their love begins to unravel, and Violetta eventually returns to her glamorous life in the city.

A highlight of the production is the opening of the second half, which sees the former lovers now on the outer as they attend a wild party hosted by their friend Flora. It is debaucherously exuberant and surprisingly a little gender‑queer. As Violetta’s health deteriorates, the question becomes whether true love can find a way before it is too late.

The production runs until 28 March at His Majesty’s Theatre and will thrill opera lovers while also offering a compelling experience for anyone discovering opera for the first time.

Tickets are on sale now.