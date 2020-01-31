Review | ‘Purple People Comedy & Circus’ is family-friendly fun

Purple People Comedy & Circus | Big Top | Until 2 Feb | ★ ★ ★ ★

What would you expect to see if you fused the aesthetics of nineties pop icons AQUA with an ultra-gymnastic, fire breathing, hula hooping circus act? This show, that’s what.

WA based performance duo Zap Circus have been performing their unique blend of comedy, circus, fire breathing and hula hooping cabaret to sold out audiences on stages around the world and they have brought their Purple People Comedy and Circus show to the Woodside Pleasure Garden as a part of this year’s Fringe Festival.

It’s a family tailored show involving physical gymnastics that excite and impress the children in the audience combined with some downright filthy humour that flies right over the heads of the gobsmacked toddlers to amuse the adults with some surprising stabs at the contemporary political landscape.

All built within a tongue in cheek sensibility designed to entertain rather than offend. The married couple Tarabelle and Rusty deliver a blend of broad comedy that may seem simple to start with, but the cleverness of the delivery is undeniable. It was surprising to learn that between them they have law and finance degrees, all dressed up like a home-made fire breathing Aqua video on crack.

Purple People is a high wire circus act designed for the big tent but staged in the intimate setting in Russell Square for Fringe audiences that only enhances its appeal. A friendly, welcoming atmosphere is created and maintained from the get go based on the sheer charisma of the two performers whose creative as well as physical chemistry is palpable.

The overwhelming takeaway from this show is that for 25 bucks, you’re guaranteed to receive 60 minutes of diverting Fringe fabulousness that’s worth every cent.

See Purple People Comedy & Circus until Sunday 2nd February.

Clinton Little

