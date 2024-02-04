Review | ‘Songs in the Key of Glasgow’ celebrates Scotland

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Songs in the Key of Glasgow | The Cheeky Sparrow | Until 10th February | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Earlier this Fringe I reviewed Roxy Stardust’s Viva GlasVegas: A Burlesque Showcase from Scotland, and mentioned in my review that I was looking forward to seeing Songs in the Key of Glasgow as well.

When I included them in my selections to attend at the start of Fringe, I was unaware that both shows featured the same Scottish burlesque performer, but as I noted previously, “Little did I know that I would now have the pleasure and privilege of seeing the amazing Roxy Stardust at both of these shows, which is just as well because I’m not sure one show is able to contain her!”

I was on the money there!

On this occasion, having seen the first show I felt at least slightly prepared for Songs in the Key of Glasgow. Ha! Roxy blindsided me with a one woman show that shot me straight in the heart. The intimate and atmospheric venue was partially filled with a goodly assortment of Scottish expats.

It was always going to be a friendly crowd for Roxy. You could feel the swell of emotion and pride as the audience was transported home by the performance, and reciprocally, Roxy seemed bolstered by the number of people from her country present.

One thing I’d not expected when reading both Fringe World blurbs on these shows was the lasting impact they would have and the many layers of thoughts and feelings I’d take away with me.

The burlesque showcase had me in awe of the body confidence of the performers, but more than that, the body acceptance, both theirs and my own. I’m not sure where I heard this phrase – maybe at the show itself? But there was no shame in their game. Nor should there be! We are force fed female forms in terms of ‘ideal’ and ‘other’ but I have no doubt everyone walking away from last night’s performance would have been convinced they had just been witness to one of the most beautiful women on earth, and I’d concur.

Roxy’s ability to build rapport with the audience is exceptional, and it is because she allows herself to be raw and real and vulnerable. I’m not for sharing spoilers but this piece was a poignant and passionate, personal love letter. Intimate and heartfelt.

The quick witted, amusing banter; the accomplished performance- these I felt prepared for. But the emotion of a life and a country well lived and loved, to which I have no known ties, but nevertheless found myself weeping for, were a powerful reminder of all

That is good about the human race. For me in particular the brief but impactful references to the solidarity of burlesque performers with the LGBTQIA+ community, the Black Lives Matter movement, any other marginalised groups and Roxy unequivocally stating “Trans Women Are Women” made me thankful that home is the place we hold in our hearts and take with us and love is the legacy we leave behind, ensuring our spirits live on in those who do their best to blaze trails of their own, while following in our teeny, little footsteps.

Five stars all the way

See Songs in the Key of Glasgow until 10th February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Kate Salinger-Hatter is a proud PFLAG+ Perth Mum, with a once upon a time background in dramatic arts. Kate enjoys writing and photography and active resistance of oppression. Image: Stomp Photography.

Star Rating Guide

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.