Rhys Nicholson and Mel Buttle sign on to Season Two of ‘Taskmaster’

Channel Ten has announced the comedians who will be taking part in the second season of Taskmaster. The cast includes the sharp-witted Rhys Nicholson and the ever-lovable Mel Buttle.

The judge from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will join former Make-Off host Mel Buttle, and Pete Hellier, Aaron Chen, and Concetta Caristo are also on the show. The program sees the comedians take on bizarre, outrageous and hilarious tasks set by the Taskmaster.

In the Australian version of the show the Taskmaster is Tom Gleeson, who is aided by his sidekick Tom Cashman.

The show is based on the UK program of the same name that has run for 15 seasons. In the English version the task master is Greg Davies, who is aided by Alex Horne. The show has been remade in many countries including Sweden, Germany, New Zealand, Canada and the USA.

The first season of the Australian version featured Danielle Walker, Jimmy Rees, Julia Morris, Luke McGregor and Nina Oyama, with Walker crowned the winner at the end of the series.

If you’re a lover of the series you’re going to have to hold your breath for a little while, the second series isn’t scheduled to screen on Channel Ten until 2024.

