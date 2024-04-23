22 – 28 April is Lesbian Visibility Week

This week is all about the L in LGBTQIA+.

April 22 – 28 is Lesbian Visibility Week, an opportunity to celebrate and uplift the stories, achievements and successes of lesbians in our communities.

- Advertisement -

The week also makes space to highlight issues and challenges facing lesbians, as well as those who live on the intersections of sexuality, gender and their lesbian identity.

Growing from the success of Lesbian Visibility Day, which was first marked in the US on April 26 1990, this week-long celebration now extends either side of the big day.

The movement grew from frustration that gay men were far more visible than lesbians in the media, leading to action from the West Hollywood Lesbian Visibility Committee and the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Centre.

Since the early 1990s, Lesbian Visibility Week has been celebrated every year, being picked up by communities around the world.

There are so many ways to engage with Lesbian Visibility Week, as well as connect with lesbians in our local community all year round.

Tune in to some lesbian stories, such as the hilarious black comedy Work In Progress on Stan, or learn the fascinating history of Curve magazine from the 1990s to today in Netflix’s Ahead of the Curve.

You can get involved with the iconic Dykes on Bikes WA chapter or join GRAI for their casual Lesbians Who Lunch outings or Meet ‘n’ Muse discussion group for lesbian elders, as well as the myriad sporting clubs who welcome the full spectrum of sexuality and gender in our community.

Next week Pride WA, Dykes on Bikes and WestPride Archives are teaming up for the Boorloo Heritage Festival, with a panel discussion exploring the important role of the organisation in our community and why they lead Pride parades around the nation.

Stay tuned for more this Lesbian Visibility Week!