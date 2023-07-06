Ricky Martin announces he’s splitting from husband Jwan Yosef

Singer and actor Ricky Martin has announced he and husband Jwan Yosef are set to divorce after six years of marriage.

The Peurto Rican singer and his Syrian-Swedish husband shared the news in a joint statement on Thursday announcing that they would continue to co-parent their children, describing their parting as “amicable”.

Their family includes daughter Lucia (4) and son Renn (3), while Ricky is also the parent to twin sons Matteo and Valentino who are now 14 years old.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.” the couple said in their statement.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

The couple met in 2015 after making a connection through the app Instagram.

OIP Staff

