Robbie Williams takes on a different look for biopic

Culture

The trailer has arrived for the Robbie Williams bio-pic Better Man and it’s not what we were expecting.

The trailer opens up with the pop star’s familiar voice giving an introduction to the upcoming film,

“I’m Robbie Williams.” he declares. “I’m one of the biggest pop stars in the world.”

“This my story”, he proclaims as the opening of Rock DJ begins to play, adding “But I’m not going to tell it in an ordinary way, because I don’t see myself as others see me.”

Surprisingly the film shows Williams has he sees himself – as a chimpanzee.

The CGI heavy film documents Williams life from childhood to finding fame in boy band Take That, before experiencing a fall from grace due to addiction and then a second wind as a solo performer.

Actor Jonothan Davies portrays Williams in the film, while the singer provides his own voice to proceedings. British actors Steve Pemberton and Alison Steadman also star while there’s heaps of Australian faces in the cast because it was filmed down under.

Playwright and actor Kate Mulvany is in the cast, while Damon Herriman plays Take That manager Nigel Martin Smith, and Tom Budge is songwriter Guy Chambers.

Raechelle Banno, best known for playing Olivia Fraser-Richards in Home and Away portrays Nicole Appleton from British band All Saints.

British actor Jake Simmance, who previously appeared in the hit series Anatomy of a Scadal is Take That member Gary Barlow. Chase Vollenweider will be Jason Orange, Liam Head is Howard Donald, while Jesse Hyde is Mark Owen.

Leo Harvey-Elledge plays Liam Gallagher from Oasis, while Chris gun will be brother Noel. Australian acting legend John Waters plays British talk show host Michael Parkinson.

The film will be in cinemas select cinemas on December 25th before having a full release later in January.

