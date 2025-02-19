Robert Baxter shares new tune ‘Camboy’ ahead of new EP ‘Stargirl’

Robert Baxter’s got a new song to share, and some upcoming live appearances.

The pop star and queer ballroom star has released new track Camboy and it’s an interesting mix of beats and mellow sounds from the Melbourne based artist.

Baxter is set to appear at two upcoming events in Melbourne, Heaps Gay’s Mardi Gras Cuntry Club at Manning Bar alongside Anna Lunoe, Ayesha Madon, Latifa Tee, Milo Hartill and many more. You can also catch Baxter at Brunswick Music Festivals’ Sydney Road Street Party.

Robert Baxter photographed by Jarrad Levy.

The new track comes from Baxter’s forthcoming second EP Stargirl which will be out on April 11th.

When OUTinPerth chatted to Robert Baxter last year they shared how much they love the juxtaposition between their masculine name and androgynous appearance.

“You read Robert Baxter and you think of a really masculine man. Then I come out in a bikini with long hair and singing some cheeky pop songs.” they said.

The song was recorded by Robert Baxter and producer Lucy Blomkamp who has previously worked with 6LACK, Becca Hatch and Ninajirachi.

Take a look at the video, and if you’re in Melbourne head down to one of the live events.