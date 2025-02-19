Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Robert Baxter shares new tune ‘Camboy’ ahead of new EP ‘Stargirl’

News

Robert Baxter’s got a new song to share, and some upcoming live appearances.

The pop star and queer ballroom star has released new track Camboy and it’s an interesting mix of beats and mellow sounds from the Melbourne based artist.

- Advertisement -

Baxter is set to appear at two upcoming events in Melbourne, Heaps Gay’s Mardi Gras Cuntry Club at Manning Bar alongside Anna Lunoe, Ayesha Madon, Latifa Tee, Milo Hartill and many more. You can also catch Baxter at Brunswick Music Festivals’ Sydney Road Street Party.

Robert Baxter photographed by Jarrad Levy.

The new track comes from Baxter’s forthcoming second EP Stargirl which will be out on April 11th.

When OUTinPerth chatted to Robert Baxter last year they shared how much they love the juxtaposition between their masculine name and androgynous appearance.

“You read Robert Baxter and you think of a really masculine man. Then I come out in a bikini with long hair and singing some cheeky pop songs.” they said.

The song was recorded by Robert Baxter and producer Lucy Blomkamp who has previously worked with 6LACK, Becca Hatch and Ninajirachi.

Take a look at the video, and if you’re in Melbourne head down to one of the live events.

Latest

News

Billionaire Clive Palmer launches new political party ‘Trumpet of Patriots’

0
Clive Palmer says he'll spend "whatever is required" to win seats at the federal election.
History

On This Gay Day | WA MP claims lesbians bounce on each other

0
The debate to equalise the age of consent saw some shocking comments from politicians.
Lifestyle

Learn about sauna etiquette with the WAAC team

0
This is your chance to get all your sauna questions answered.
Culture

Russell T Davies set to make new LGBTIQA+ focused drama

0
The new work will follow in the footsteps of Queer as Folk, Bob and Rose, Cucumber, Banana and Its a Sin.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Billionaire Clive Palmer launches new political party ‘Trumpet of Patriots’

0
Clive Palmer says he'll spend "whatever is required" to win seats at the federal election.
History

On This Gay Day | WA MP claims lesbians bounce on each other

0
The debate to equalise the age of consent saw some shocking comments from politicians.
Lifestyle

Learn about sauna etiquette with the WAAC team

0
This is your chance to get all your sauna questions answered.
Culture

Russell T Davies set to make new LGBTIQA+ focused drama

0
The new work will follow in the footsteps of Queer as Folk, Bob and Rose, Cucumber, Banana and Its a Sin.
News

Police investigate assassination of gay Muslim imam Muhsin Hendricks

0
The South African religious leader was gunned down on Saturday.

Billionaire Clive Palmer launches new political party ‘Trumpet of Patriots’

Graeme Watson -
Clive Palmer says he'll spend "whatever is required" to win seats at the federal election.
Read more

On This Gay Day | WA MP claims lesbians bounce on each other

OUTinPerth -
The debate to equalise the age of consent saw some shocking comments from politicians.
Read more

Learn about sauna etiquette with the WAAC team

OUTinPerth -
This is your chance to get all your sauna questions answered.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture