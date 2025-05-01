Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Robert De Niro voices support for his trans daughter Airyn

News

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has voiced his support for daughter Airyn following her announcement that she is transgender.

In a statement to Deadline the Academy Award winning actor said, “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is … I love all my children.”

- Advertisement -

The statement follows Airyn sharing her journey with LGBTIQA+ magazine Them where she detailed her gender journey.

April 25, 2015: Robert De Niro attends 2015 Tribeca Film Festival closing night, 25th anniversary of Goodfellas (Sam Aronov / Shutterstock.com) Airyn De Niro (Instagram).

Airyn is one of De Niro’s seven children. Her mother is actress Toukie Smith and has a twin brother named Julian. The actress and model was in a relationship with De Niro from 1988 until 1996.

Airyn, who is also an aspiring actress, shared her story about transition after paparazzi photos began to appear in tabloid magazines documenting the changes to her physical appearance. Disappointingly none of the publications reached out to her for comment, and she feels she didn’t get to come out on entirely her own terms.

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen. I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.” she told journalist Ava Pauline Emilone.

Read the full interview at Them.

Latest

News

Greens candidate Avery Howard on why we need more young people in parliament

0
A wave of online hate hasn't deterred Avery Howard how is running in the seat of Fowler in New South Wales.
Culture

Abdul Abdullah wins the The Archibald’s Packing Room Prize

0
His painting 'No mountain high enough' is one of 57 works in contention for the prestigious award.
Culture

Spilt Milk announces a return to WA in 2025

0
The festival will be at Claremont Showground. on 7th December.
News

Labor MP apologises for father’s homophobic remarks at polling booth

0
Jerome Laxale says his father's comments were completely unacceptable.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Greens candidate Avery Howard on why we need more young people in parliament

0
A wave of online hate hasn't deterred Avery Howard how is running in the seat of Fowler in New South Wales.
Culture

Abdul Abdullah wins the The Archibald’s Packing Room Prize

0
His painting 'No mountain high enough' is one of 57 works in contention for the prestigious award.
Culture

Spilt Milk announces a return to WA in 2025

0
The festival will be at Claremont Showground. on 7th December.
News

Labor MP apologises for father’s homophobic remarks at polling booth

0
Jerome Laxale says his father's comments were completely unacceptable.
Community

This year WA Mental Health Week will celebrate empowering communities

0
Now is the time to start planning your events.

Greens candidate Avery Howard on why we need more young people in parliament

Graeme Watson -
A wave of online hate hasn't deterred Avery Howard how is running in the seat of Fowler in New South Wales.
Read more

Abdul Abdullah wins the The Archibald’s Packing Room Prize

OUTinPerth -
His painting 'No mountain high enough' is one of 57 works in contention for the prestigious award.
Read more

Spilt Milk announces a return to WA in 2025

OUTinPerth -
The festival will be at Claremont Showground. on 7th December.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture