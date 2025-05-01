Robert De Niro voices support for his trans daughter Airyn

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has voiced his support for daughter Airyn following her announcement that she is transgender.

In a statement to Deadline the Academy Award winning actor said, “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is … I love all my children.”

- Advertisement -

The statement follows Airyn sharing her journey with LGBTIQA+ magazine Them where she detailed her gender journey.

April 25, 2015: Robert De Niro attends 2015 Tribeca Film Festival closing night, 25th anniversary of Goodfellas (Sam Aronov / Shutterstock.com) Airyn De Niro (Instagram).

Airyn is one of De Niro’s seven children. Her mother is actress Toukie Smith and has a twin brother named Julian. The actress and model was in a relationship with De Niro from 1988 until 1996.

Airyn, who is also an aspiring actress, shared her story about transition after paparazzi photos began to appear in tabloid magazines documenting the changes to her physical appearance. Disappointingly none of the publications reached out to her for comment, and she feels she didn’t get to come out on entirely her own terms.

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen. I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.” she told journalist Ava Pauline Emilone.

Read the full interview at Them.