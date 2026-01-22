Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Roger Cook says WA won’t be getting lock-out laws that destroyed Sydney’s nightlife

News

Premier Roger Cook has ruled out Western Australia getting lock-out laws similar to those which saw Sydney’s nightclub industry being severely impacted by restricted trading.

Earlier in the week speculation that WA could be heading in a similar direction to Sydney after the premier said “nothing was off the table” when it came to accessing ways to keep nightclub patron’s safe.

- Advertisement -

The government called for a review of safety measures after Labor figure Tim Picton died on Monday. Picton, a former Labor strategist was allegedly assaulted three weeks ago early in the morning in Northbridge. The 36-year-old never recovered from his injuries.

WA Premier Roger Cook.

On Wednesday the premier clarified his comments reassuring nightclub owners that Perth would not be bringing in “clumsy” laws akin to those in Sydney.

“We’re not going to do what they did in Sydney, which has destroyed their night life economy through the clumsy implementation of the lockout laws there,” Cook said.

This week the Minns Government removed the laws that have been in pace for the last 12 years, and have been credited with turning popular nightlife spots like Kings Cross and Oxford Street to sad shadows of their former states.

“We already have some form of lockout laws in relation to the pubs in the lead up to the 2am closures in Northbridge.

“I just think everyone would expect any government to want their people to be safe, and to look at any opportunities and have an open mind to those opportunities to keep people safe.” the premier said, his comments reported in The West Australian.

Latest

News

Sydney man faces court over homophobic slurs and abuse delivered in gay-friendly venue

0
The judge told him he was an example of "the Ugly Australia" .
History

On This Gay Day | Composer Samuel Barber died in 1981

0
Barber's best known work is his Adagio for Strings that was composed in 1936.
Culture

Snail Mail will share new album ‘Ricochet’ this March

0
For her first album in five years, Snail Mail is described as returning with a renewed sense of clarity and control.
Lifestyle

Geneva will be the host city for IAS 2027

0
IAS 2027, the 14th IAS Conference on HIV Science, will take place in Geneva, Switzerland.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Sydney man faces court over homophobic slurs and abuse delivered in gay-friendly venue

0
The judge told him he was an example of "the Ugly Australia" .
History

On This Gay Day | Composer Samuel Barber died in 1981

0
Barber's best known work is his Adagio for Strings that was composed in 1936.
Culture

Snail Mail will share new album ‘Ricochet’ this March

0
For her first album in five years, Snail Mail is described as returning with a renewed sense of clarity and control.
Lifestyle

Geneva will be the host city for IAS 2027

0
IAS 2027, the 14th IAS Conference on HIV Science, will take place in Geneva, Switzerland.
News

Basketballer AJ Ogilvy comes out ahead of the NBL Pride round

0
The retired player said he hadn't lived an authentic life during his playing career.,

Sydney man faces court over homophobic slurs and abuse delivered in gay-friendly venue

Graeme Watson -
The judge told him he was an example of "the Ugly Australia" .
Read more

On This Gay Day | Composer Samuel Barber died in 1981

OUTinPerth -
Barber's best known work is his Adagio for Strings that was composed in 1936.
Read more

Snail Mail will share new album ‘Ricochet’ this March

Graeme Watson -
For her first album in five years, Snail Mail is described as returning with a renewed sense of clarity and control.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture