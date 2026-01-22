Roger Cook says WA won’t be getting lock-out laws that destroyed Sydney’s nightlife

Premier Roger Cook has ruled out Western Australia getting lock-out laws similar to those which saw Sydney’s nightclub industry being severely impacted by restricted trading.

Earlier in the week speculation that WA could be heading in a similar direction to Sydney after the premier said “nothing was off the table” when it came to accessing ways to keep nightclub patron’s safe.

The government called for a review of safety measures after Labor figure Tim Picton died on Monday. Picton, a former Labor strategist was allegedly assaulted three weeks ago early in the morning in Northbridge. The 36-year-old never recovered from his injuries.

WA Premier Roger Cook.

On Wednesday the premier clarified his comments reassuring nightclub owners that Perth would not be bringing in “clumsy” laws akin to those in Sydney.

“We’re not going to do what they did in Sydney, which has destroyed their night life economy through the clumsy implementation of the lockout laws there,” Cook said.

This week the Minns Government removed the laws that have been in pace for the last 12 years, and have been credited with turning popular nightlife spots like Kings Cross and Oxford Street to sad shadows of their former states.

“We already have some form of lockout laws in relation to the pubs in the lead up to the 2am closures in Northbridge.

“I just think everyone would expect any government to want their people to be safe, and to look at any opportunities and have an open mind to those opportunities to keep people safe.” the premier said, his comments reported in The West Australian.